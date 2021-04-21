How To Get Insurance Cover From Airtel And Vi Prepaid Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel and Vodafone-Idea recently announced the launch of prepaid packs that ship insurance cover to their customers. This was started by Airtel and Vi has joined the wagon. Both telecom operators have joined hands with Aditya Birla Health insurance, Bharti AXA, and HDFC Life Insurance to offer the benefit. So, we are listing all those plans, which allows you to access to get insurance covers.

Airtel Life Insurance Prepaid Packs: Check Details

Notably, Airtel offers two plans under the same segment. These plans are priced at Rs. 179 and Rs. 279. The first pack of Rs. 179 offer Rs. 2,00,000 life insurance cover. It ships 2GB of data and 300 messages for 28 days. This pack also offers unlimited calling on all networks.

Then, there is a pack of Rs. 279, where users get Rs. 4,00,000 life insurance cover. The company has joined hands with HDFC life insurance to offer the insurance cover. Besides, users get 1.5GB of data per day along with 100 messages for 28 days. This pack also ships unlimited off-net and on-net calling.

To get the insurance cover from these prepaid packs, users have to recharge their numbers with these prepaid plans. Then, users will get a message from the company to activate the policy. After that, you have to fill in all details along with the nominee's name on the Thanks application or the company's store.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Life Insurance Prepaid Packs: Check Details

It is worth noting that Vi also offers insurance cover with two prepaid packs. These packs are available at Rs. 51 and Rs. 301. The Rs. 51 plan offers 500 messages and Rs. 1,000 insurance coverage for regular treatment. Vodafone-Idea joins hands with Aditya Birla Insurance cover. While Rs. 301 plan ships 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for only 28 days.

This pack also offers Rs. 1,000 insurance cover along with 2GB of additional data. However, the first pack of Rs. 51 does not offer any calling and data benefit. India's third-largest telecom operator also said that the amount will be double if a customer is in ICU.

