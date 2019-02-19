ENGLISH

    Huawei in talks with all telecom operators for 5G trials: Jay Chen

    The trial was conducted at Airtel's state-of-the-art Network Experience Centre in Manesar (Gurgaon).

    By Priyanka Dua
    |

    Chinese gear maker Huawei today said that it is in talks with all telcos for 5G trials.

    "We are in talks with all operators for 5G trials in India," said Jay Chen, chief executive of Huawei India.

    He said, "We can begin a 5G trial within in a month of approval from the Government." Adding that, "All of my meeting with the Government have been positive so far."

    "Profitability is the main challenge we are facing here," Chen replied Gizbot when asked about the challenges they are facing in India.

    He also said no country has given any evidence of wrongdoing on Huawei's part.

    To recall, Huawei has conducted India's first 5G network trial with Airtel under a test set up.

    During the test trial, a user throughput of more than 3 Gbps was achieved using the setup. This is the highest measured throughput for a mobile network in 3.5 GHz band with 100MHz bandwidth and end-to-end network latency of approximately 1 msec.

    The setup demonstrates high spectral efficiency and potential for diversified services such as IoT and AR/VR, which can be delivered by 5G technology to serve a digitally connected world.

    5G R15 is focusing on eMBB, laying the key building blocks to support services like virtual reality, ultra high definition immersive video and diversified long tail of future use cases and innovations. 3GPP completed the first drop of 5G New Radio (NR) standards in December 2017.

