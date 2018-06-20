Idea Cellular completes VoLTE services in 20 telecom circles

India's third largest telecom operator Idea Cellular today said that it has completed the rollout of VoLTE (Voice over LTE) service across all its 4G circles.

The telco said its VoLTE service has reached 20 telecom circles, where it has the 4G presence, in India.

Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular said, "With the completion of the last phase of VoLTE rollout, Idea is now the only operator to offer pan India integrated 2G, 3G, 4G and VoLTE services. Through our collaboration with 10 leading device brands, which cover 75 percent of the smartphone market, we will cater to our growing base of VoLTE users across the country."

Additionally, as part of the launch offer, Idea is giving 30 GB free data to its VoLTE users.

Customers will get 10 GB data on making the first VoLTE call, additional 10 GB on giving feedback on the service after 4 weeks, and another 10 GB on giving feedback after 8 weeks.

Smartphone brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, OnePlus, Nokia, Asus, Kult, Panasonic, Honor, and Huawei which cater to 75 percent of the mobile market in India have already released the first Idea VoLTE patch on their popular devices.

The future models of these brands will come with Idea VoLTE patch embedded in them.

VoLTE allows subscribers to continue experiencing un-interrupted 4G internet while simultaneously being on a voice call.

The service enables users to automatically be routed to 3G/2G when they move out of 4G network using Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC), thus ensuring continuous call connectivity.

Idea users can call all mobile and landline networks using the VoLTE service, Idea said.