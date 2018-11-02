Idea Cellular Rs. 159 prepaid plan offers 1GB daily data for 28 days

Idea Cellular, which is a part of the merger with Vodafone has come up with a new prepaid plan. Well, this new plan priced at Rs. 159 provides 28GB of data with a FUP of 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling benefits for a validity period of 28 days.

Given that it belongs to the entity Vodafone Idea Ltd., it offers similar benefits as the Vodafone Rs. 159 prepaid plan. It makes sense that both the telcos want to offer plans at similar price points and similar benefits for their subscribers.

According to a report by TelecomTalk, the new tariff plan from Idea Cellular is valid only in select circles and that too as a segmented offer. Unlike Airtel and Reliance Jio, this one doesn't offer unlimited voice calling benefits. The free voice calls come with an associated FUP of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week.

There are other telcos offering prepaid plans with similar benefits. But these are open market plans available for all their subscribers. Maybe, we can expect Idea Cellular to rollout this plan to all its users across its operational circles in the coming weeks.

Idea Cellular Rs. 159 plan vs Reliance Jio Rs 149 plan

As of now, Reliance Jio offers the best benefits for its subscribers and all the telcos are trying to maintain the cost of their plans on par with that of Jio. When it comes to the newly introduced Rs. 159 plan, it can be compared to the Rs. 149 plan offered by Jio. Notably, the Jio Rs. 149 plan offers unlimited voice calling benefits without any FUP, 1.5GB of data per day and 100 SMS per day. Also, it bundles free access to the Jio suite of apps. Eventually, there is no denying that the Jio plan offers better benefits for its subscribers than that of Idea Cellular.

There's no doubt that Idea Cellular is trying to compete with Jio as it was pushed to the fourth position in the telecom space in terms of subscriber base due to the rapid growth of Jio.