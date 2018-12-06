ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Idea Cellular Rs. 189 prepaid plan offers 2GB data for 56 days

Idea Cellular has come up with the cheapest plan offers 56 days of validity.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Recently, Idea Cellular and Vodafone merged to form the largest telecom network in the country. Now, the former has come up with a new prepaid recharge pack costing Rs. 189. This one offers a validity of 56 days and is similar to the one that Vodafone had introduced a few months back. As Vodafone already offers a plan with similar benefits, it isn't surprising that Idea Cellular has come up with this one.

    Idea Cellular Rs. 189 prepaid plan offers 2GB data for 56 days

     

    In addition to this, the new Idea Cellular plan is a competitive one meant to combat with similar recharge plans offered by Reliance Jio. We say so as Jio doesn't offer any plans offering benefits for 56 days under Rs. 200.

    Idea Cellular Rs. 189 prepaid plan

    With the new Rs. 189 prepaid plan, Idea Cellular offers unlimited voice calls with a FUP limit, 100 SMS per day and 2GB of data all throughout the validity period of 56 days. Notably, on exceeding the allotted data benefit, the subscribers will be charged from their talk time balance. Given that the telco offers 2GB data for a period of 56 days, we need to say that this plan is not suitable for heavy data users.

    In a recent move, Idea Cellular removed the talk time recharges just like the other telcos. Currently, the telecom operator provides only three talktime plans priced at Rs. 10, Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 5,000, claims a report by TelecomTalk.

    Talking about the voice calling limit, this prepaid recharge plan from Idea Cellular comes with a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Notably, this is the cheapest plan from the telco with a validity period of 56 days.

    Similar to Vodafone, Airtel and Jio plans

    This plan is similar to the Rs. 189 prepaid plan offered by Vodafone. It also offers 2GB of data and other benefits all through its validity period of 56 days. On the other hand, Airtel has a Rs. 199 prepaid plan offering 1.4GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and truly unlimited voice calling without any limit for a period of 28 days. And, Reliance Jio revised its plan to offer 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls without any limit and 100 SMS per day. This plan is valid for a period of 28 days.

    Read More About: idea news telecom tariff plans
    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 19:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue