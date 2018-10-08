Vodafone introduces new prepaid plan of Rs 189 with a validity of 56 days

Vodafone which has announced its merger with Idea has recently introduced a new long-term validity plan for Rs 279. Now, the service provider is rolling out a prepaid plan for Rs 189 which is also a long-term validity plan.

With the Rs 189 plan, Vodafone is offering both voice and data benefits to its subscribers. The user will receive unlimited calling benefits but it will come with a limitation of daily FUP. Vodafone subscribers will be able to make calls up to 250 minutes daily and only 1000 minutes per week. After the exhaustion of the FUP Limit, the user will be charged. The company will charge 1 paisa per second, along with voice benefit the plan also comes with 2GB of 3G/4G data.

However the prepaid plan doesn't offer any message benefit, but it comes with the long-term validity of Rs 56 days. This Vodafone prepaid plan will directly go up against Reliance Jio's Rs 198 plan. Jio's prepaid plan comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calling. It also offers a total of 56GB data and 100 SMS per day, but the plan comes with a validity of 28 days only.

Telecom operator Vodafone has recently introduced its Rs 279 prepaid plan in some selected circles. This new plan comes with unlimited local and STD calling and SMS. It also offers 4GB 3G/4Gg data with a validity of 84 days.

It seems that the company has planned its strategy very cleverly to be in the race of offering best plans in the telecom industry. Reliance Jio has already made its difficult for its rivals to cope up with the plans which they are offering to its consumers. The company has already joined over 9.7 million users to its customer base by June 2018.

Recently Vodafone has also come up with two new prepaid plans of Rs 99 and Rs 109. With this two plans, the company is offering unlimited calling. Rs 99 plan comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with a validity of 28 days. While the Rs 109 plan comes with 1GB data along with unlimited calling facility. But do note that there is a FUPp limit of Rs 250 minutes per day.