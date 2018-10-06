Vodafone launches Rs. 279 prepaid pack for 84 days

Vodafone has come up with a new prepaid tariff plan for its subscribers. The telco has come up with a new Rs. 279 prepaid plan touted to be the cheapest tariff plan with a validity of 84 days taking on BSNL and Reliance Jio. Given that Vodafone and Idea have merged to form Vodafone Idea Limited, we can see the plan being offered by both the telcos for their subscribers.

Talking about the Rs. 279 prepaid plan introduced by Vodafone, a report by Telecom Talk notes that it might disappoint the subscribers who consume a lot of data as it focuses on voice calling. One thing that has to be noted is it is available only for select circles such as Karnataka, Mumbai and a few others. And, it is said that it is not available for users in the circles where the telco doesn't offer 4G coverage.

Vodafone Rs. 279 plan benefits

As mentioned above, the Rs. 279 plan aims at those subscribers who do a lot of voice calls. It offers free voice calling benefits with a daily limit of 250 minutes and a weekly limit of 1000 minutes. In addition to this, the plan also offers 4GB of 4G/3G data all through its validity of 84 days.

Cheapest plan in its range

Well, this plan is touted to be the cheapest tariff plan offering 84 days of validity. No other telco operator has launched a prepaid plan with this validity under Rs. 300. Even Vodafone has a plan with the same validity but it costs Rs. 399 for some users and Rs. 448 for some others. And, it offers 1.4GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls with FUP and 100 SMS per day for 84 days.

Should you recharge?

Given that this plan offers just 4GB of data benefits, it could be an issue for those subscribers who do use both data and voice. But there are a few other plans from Vodafone itself offering other benefits and you can choose any of these plans based on your requirement.