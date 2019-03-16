Idea offers 1 year free Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 News oi-Priyanka Dua Besides this customers also have access to ad-free music streaming and unlimited offline downloads across tens of millions of songs in over 20 languages to enjoy at no additional cost to Prime members

India's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea has announced its partnership with Amazon to offer one-year free Prime subscription which is worth Rs 999 to its Nirvana postpaid customers.

With this offering, Idea customers with a Nirvana postpaid plan of Rs. 399 and above can enjoy unlimited streaming anytime, anywhere.

They'll have access to premium movies and TV shows on Prime Video including the latest and exclusive blockbuster Hollywood, Bollywood and Indian Regional movies, top TV shows, stand-up comedies, kids programs and critically acclaimed Prime Original series like International Emmy Award-nominated Inside Edge, Breathe.

Besides this customers also have access to ad-free music streaming and unlimited offline downloads across tens of millions of songs in over 20 languages to enjoy at no additional cost to Prime membership. Idea customers can enjoy their favorite music hands-free using voice, just by asking Alexa for music based on genre, artist, album, mood, activity or create a playlist/add a song to an existing playlist.

In addition, customers can get access to free eBooks and unlimited free 1 and 2-day delivery, exclusive launches, early access to sale events and many more discounts on Amazon.

"Through this strategic relationship with Amazon Prime, we are further strengthening our content proposition and our commitment to offer the best to our customers. It provides them access to an extensive library of diverse and high-quality original content - thousands of movies, videos, TV shows, and ad-free music on-the-go. We are confident that this association will provide both Vodafone and Idea customers a seamless on-the-go shopping and entertainment experience to our customers, "Avneesh Khosla, Operations Director - Marketing, Vodafone Idea Ltd said.

The annual Amazon Prime membership can be activated through the Idea Movies & TV app. Access to Prime Video is available after downloading the Prime Video app on supported devices.

Here's how you can activate your Amazon Prime membership:

Upgrade to an Idea Nirvana postpaid plan of Rs.399 or above

Download the Idea Movies & TV app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store. Generate OTP & validate by entering the mobile number

Click on the special Idea - Amazon offer banner and activate without any extra cost