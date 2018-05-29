Idea offers 30GB free data to its users; launches VoLTE service across nine markets

India's third largest telecom operator Idea Cellular has expanded its Voice over LTE services across nine major markets - Mumbai, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, UP East, UP West, Bihar & Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

As a part of the launch offer the company is offering 30 GB free data to its VoLTE users along with 10 GB data on making the first VoLTE call, additional 10 GB on giving feedback on the service after 4 weeks, and another 10 GB on giving feedback after 8 weeks.

With this launch, Idea VoLTE is now available across 15 circles which cover 85 percent of India's mobile subscriber base, making it the biggest VoLTE network by a GSM operator.

Earlier this month, Idea had launched VoLTE in Maharashtra & Goa, MP & Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, AP & Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular said: "Idea customers across 15 markets will now be able to experience High Definition voice calls on VoLTE."

"In addition to network expansion, Idea has been focussed at providing attractive voice & data plans for postpaid and prepaid customers along with forging partnerships with handset makers to bring superior quality devices at affordable prices for Idea customers to enjoy high-speed 4G data and superior voice experience on VoLTE," he said.

According to the company existing Idea customers with compatible 4G handsets are automatically upgraded to Idea VoLTE service.

The list of compatible smartphones include Vivo V7 Plus, Honor 5C, Honor 6X, Honor 7X, Honor View10, Honor 9 lite and Honor 9i handsets, while Xiaomi Redmi4, Samsung J7 Pro/A5/A7, One Plus 5/5T/6 and Nokia 3/5 plus devices will start releasing Over the Air (OTA) updates to enable Idea users to experience VoLTE service, soon.

How to enjoy Idea VoLTE

Insert Idea 4G SIM in Slot 1

Update the Handset Software

Android Devices: Settings -> System Update ->Download & Install Manually

Switch on the VoLTE Button

Make the First VoLTE Call