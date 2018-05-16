Idea partners with OnePlus to offer Rs. 2,000 cashback and 370 GB data

India's third largest telecom operator Idea Cellular has announced its partnership with Oneplus to offer exclusive benefits to its customers on the flagship smartphone OnePlus 6, which is set to be launched in India on May 17, 2018.

Under this partnership, Idea postpaid customers will get cashback of Rs. 2,000 (in the form of the discount of Rs. 100/month for 20 billing cycles), coupled with 10 GB/month additional data for 20 months on the Nirvana 499 Plan.

This offer will effectually benefit the customers of the upcoming OnePlus 6 smartphone by reducing the monthly rental to Rs. 399.

The new plan also covers device security for 4 Months along with a whole host of Digital Idea content services - music, movies and the game totally for free.

In addition to that prepaid customers will get up to additional 370GB data (1.1GB additional data/day on recharge of Rs.199 recharge with a validity of 28 days) on 12 continuous recharge cycles.

Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular said: "This collaboration is a perfect example of the best industrial design and technology coming together to enhance 4G, data and digital experience for Idea customers."

Shankar said: "Through a compelling cashback offer, free data and digital content offering by Idea on OnePlus 6, smartphone users in India are set for new benchmarks of mobile data experience."

This is the third time that Idea and OnePlus have entered into an association to offer exclusive benefits.

OnePlus 6 comes will be available with a 256GB storage option and will come equipped with up to 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

It will have a glass back containing five printed layers of Nanotech Coating, a first in the smartphone industry.

The company has also confirmed that OnePlus 6 will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack. Idea further said that the device will soon be enabled with VoLTE for Idea customers.

To recall, the Nirvana plans also offer special benefits when customers add their family and friends.

The 'Child Secure' feature allows the customer to regulate their child's data usage and screen time. 'Smart Alerts' feature lets users send regular, pre-defined alerts to their family and the unique 'Family Connect' feature helps make sure that family members are safe, wherever they are.

Customers who add friends and family members also enjoy '20 percent savings' on total bill rental and bonus shareable data of 10 GB for upto 3 members and 20 GB data for 4 or more family members.