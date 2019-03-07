ENGLISH

    Idea Sakhi launched, offers safety service for Women

    The highlight of this application that it works on all smartphones and feature phones, and even if the customer does not have any voice or data balance.

    By
    |

    Telecom operator Idea has come up with a new Idea Sakhi application for prepaid or postpaid customers. It offers Emergency Alerts,  Balance, and Private Number Recharge.

    Launched during the International Women's Week, this service has already been made available to women customers of Idea across AP & Telangana, Assam & North East, TN incl. Chennai, Kerala, Gujarat, J&K, Maharashtra & Goa, MP & Chhattisgarh, and Delhi. It will be extended to all 22 circles within this month.

    "Technology can help overcome barriers and solve problems in the life of the consumer. With almost half of our population being women and 59 percent of them* using a mobile phone, we are in a unique position to extend the benefits of technology for their safety and security. With Idea Sakhi, we are taking forward our long-term commitment of driving inclusion and deploying technology to serve a social purpose," Avneesh Khosla, Operations Director - Marketing, Vodafone Idea Ltd.

    The highlight of this application that it works on all smartphones and feature phones, and even if the customer does not have any voice or data balance - thus ensuring that the service can be easily accessible to women whenever they need to use it.

    Sunita Bangard, National Brand Head - Idea, Vodafone Idea Ltd., said, "On this special occasion of International Women's Week, we are happy to offer Idea Sakhi to the women of India, to feel more confident and safe - Ab idea Hai Udne Ka."

    How to register and activate Idea Sakhi in two simple steps:

    1 Call on a multi-lingual toll-free number 1800-123-100.

    2 Register Emergency Contacts (Friends & Family). Up to 10 mobile numbers can be saved as Emergency Contacts.

    A registered Idea Sakhi customer will receive a 10-digit proxy number, with which she can recharge her connection at any retail store without revealing her actual mobile number secondly she'll receive 10 minutes of free local/STD calls, 10 SMS and 100MB data when her balance reaches Re. 1 or if she exhausts her data pack.

     

    Here's how you can send an emergency or a safety alert

    Give a missed call to 55100 to send an Emergency Alert. A call, flash, and SMS with the location and time details of the Sakhi user will be sent to the Emergency Contacts, alerting them.

    Call 55100 and press 2 to send a Safe Alert. SMS with the location and time details of the Sakhi user will be sent to the Emergency Contacts, for assistance.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
