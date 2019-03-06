Vodafone Idea offers free one year Netflix on purchase of Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone News oi-Priyanka Dua Vodafone Prepaid customers can enjoy 2GB data per day for 12 months, without any recharge, on the purchase of any S10 device.

India's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea has announced its new offer in which the telco is providing one year Netflix subscription worth Rs 6000 on Red Postpaid plans starting at Rs 499 to customers buying Samsung Galaxy S10 series device.

However, this offer is valid for new and existing Vodafone RED customers.

Avneesh Khosla, Operations Director - Marketing, Vodafone Idea Limited said, "We are constantly looking at providing differentiated propositions to our digitally savvy premium customers and we are delighted to partner with Samsung on the launch of its S10 devices."

He said, "With the advent of 4G, consumers are constantly looking at avenues of entertainment on their smartphones. With this in mind, we will gift a one year Netflix subscription, at no extra cost, to our Vodafone Red Postpaid customers to enable them to make the most of their S10 device."

Vodafone Prepaid customers can enjoy 2GB data per day for 12 months, without any recharge, on the purchase of any S10 device.

Meanwhile, the telco announced the successful consolidation of its radio network integration in the rest of West Bengal (ROWB).

With this, ROWB is the first eight circles to complete integration in the world's largest network integration exercise which is currently underway in India.

The ROWB circle integration which started in the month of November'18 was completed by December 2018 within a very short span of just two months.

Vodafone Idea coverage is now available across 878 Towns and 37585 villages in ROWB covering 97 percent area. 4G coverage has expanded to over 78 percent population in the region covering 27 Districts including 838 Towns in the region, for customers of both brands.