Vodafone Idea partners with Shemaroo to offer content in regional languages News oi-Priyanka Dua The ShemarooMe Gujarati content offering includes movies like Chhello Divas, Gujjubhai the Great, Sharto lagu, Natsamrat, Thai Jashe, and plays like Gujjubhai Banya Dabang, Mari wife Mary Kom, Gujjubh

India's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea has announced a content partnership with Shemaroo Entertainment's newly launched video streaming service - ShemarooMe.

As a part of this exclusive partnership, subscribers of Vodafone Play and Idea Movies & TV apps will have full access to Shermaroo's content library across Bollywood, Devotion, Kids and other such genres and languages.

This partnership will give all the fans of Gujarati content access to over 400+ latest Gujarati nataks, blockbuster movies and much more through ShemarooMe. The ShemarooMe Gujarati content offering includes movies like Chhello Divas, Gujjubhai the Great, Sharto lagu, Natsamrat, Thai Jashe, and plays like Gujjubhai Banya Dabang, Mari wife Mary Kom, Gujjubhai ni Golmaal and many more. All these titles are likely to reach new viewers through this association.

Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited said, "Through this partnership, our customers will get access to the best quality Gujarati content on the Vodafone Play and Idea Movies and TV apps exclusively. We believe that video and regional content will be the key differentiator and its consumption will grow rapidly in the coming years, more so in the Gujarat market because of its affinity for watching Gujarati plays. We have been working towards strengthening our content offering and this partnership is a step further towards enriching our content portfolio."

Vodafone Idea customers will get exclusive access on Vodafone Play and Idea Movies and TV apps for a period of one month.

Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited., said, "ShemarooMe has a huge plethora of content across genres and an unmatched offering of Gujarati content catering to the Asli fan of Indian content. Through partnerships like these, we wish to bring our content to the end-customers, and we are sure that the subscribers of Vodafone Play and Idea Movies & TV apps will thoroughly enjoy our offerings."