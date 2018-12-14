Vodafone collaborates with Sony Pictures to close digital skills gap

Vodafone has announced its collaboration with Sony Pictures to help millions of young people in 20 countries identify their skills and find digital jobs that match them.

The initiative was developed as part of Vodafone's global programme, What will you be? which has committed to support 10 million young people to access digital skills, learning and employment opportunities by 2022. This skilling programme is live in India and aims to empower youth as they embrace the digital transformation and chart a digital career.

Andre Seddoh, Vice President International Marketing Partnerships at Sony Pictures, said: "By teaming up with Vodafone we can engage with audiences using the inspirational power of this game-changing movie while also helping Vodafone to connect young people with digital jobs and free digital skills training."

A global digital campaign to support the Sony Pictures and Vodafone collaboration - leading people to Future Jobs Finder - will draw on the movie's central theme: that anyone can achieve their full potential with the right skills and support.

Joakim Reiter, Director of External Affairs at Vodafone Group said: "Our ambition is to help 10 million young people to access digital skills, learning and employment opportunities and our partnership with Sony Pictures will help us accelerate our progress towards this goal by bringing our digital platform, Future Jobs Finder, to more young people who are thinking about their future career. Future Jobs Finder has been specifically designed to help young adults make a connection between their skills and digital careers they may never have thought of. Together we can harness the power of technology, and the excitement around the movie, to engage with young people to help them realize their potential and play a role in closing the digital skills gap."

Seddoh added: "One of the great moments in the movie is when Peter Parker says to Miles "Don't do it like me, do it like you," and this is what we want everyone to take away from this movie and use as inspiration to fulfill their own destiny."

Besides this the online platform takes people through a series of short tests, developed with psychologists, careers experts and training providers, to identify their skills and interests.