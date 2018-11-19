How to get 100% cashback offers from Vodafone

With an aim to give a tough fight to Reliance Jio and Airtel, Vodafone has come out with a new plan in which the company is offering 100 percent cash back offer to its prepaid users.

The 100 percent cash back amount will be divided into Rs.50, and this user can avail this offer through My Vodafone application. The company has launched this plan in almost every circle but with a different tariff plan for every circle, Telecomtalk reported.

According to report, Vodafone is providing this cashback offer on three recharges i.e Rs 399, Rs 458 and Rs 509, however, there is a catch as this offers is not applicable in some circles like Rs 509 prepaid plan is not eligible for this offer.

Similarly, Rs 409 plan is not eligible for this offer in Bihar & Jharkhand.

Under this new offer which starts from Rs 399 offers 1.4GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling and roaming for 70 days while Rs 458 and Rs 509 offers the same benefit but for 84 days and 90 days respectively.

To recall, Reliance has also announced this offer on its second-anniversary, in which the company is providing 42GB data per month, unlimited calling for Rs.100 per month for three months.

The company has also announced an instant discount of Rs.100 on its top-selling Rs. 399 plan which provides 1.5GB daily data for 84 days.