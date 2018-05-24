Idea takes on Airtel and Reliance Jio with its Rs 499 prepaid plan

Amid of the tariff war Idea Cellular has rolled out a new prepaid plan of Rs 499 which will offer 164GB of 2G/3G/4G data for a validity of 82 days. According to Telecom Talk, the new plan will offer 2GB data daily limit for users and after the exhaustion of 2GB data, users will be charged at 4 paise per 10KB.

This new plan offers unlimited voice calls including local, national and roaming on Idea network. Along with calls it also offers 100 SMS daily for 82 days. After the exhaustion of daily limit on 100 SMS users will be charged at Re 1 for local and Re 1.5 for STD messages. This plan is a part of Idea's unlimited recharge portfolio which will be valid in many circles.

Thought it's not Reliance Jio, so it does come with some limitations on calling. The Rs 499 plan comes with a limitation of 250 outgoing minutes per day, post the exhaustion users will be charged at 1 paise per second for the day till the clocks turn to 12.

All the users can make outgoing calls to only 100 unique numbers in seven consecutive days, after which they will be charged at 1 paise per second for the rest of validity of recharge.

Idea's Rs 499 offer might be a take of Airtel's Rs 499 plan and Reliance Jio's Rs 498 recharge offer. Where Airtel's Rs 499 recharge offers 2GB data per day for 82 days which is 164GB in total. It also gives bundled benefits with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. As well as offers 100 SMS per day.

On the other side, Reliance Jio's Rs 498 offer gives a total of 182GB total data which is 18GB more than what Airtel and Idea plans are offering. This plan gives 2GB data per day for 91 days. Jio prepaid plan also gives users unlimited voice calls without any restrictions, along with 100 SMS per day and a free subscription to Jio apps like music movies and more.

