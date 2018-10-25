IMC 2018: Airtel showcases connected home, connected car, and more

Bharti Airtel, today showcased a range of digital technologies products under Airtel 3.0 vision at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2018.

The telecom service displayed 5G network experience (speed and latency comparison with 4G) and several use cases for homes and enterprises.

Meanwhile, the company has also set up Airtel X Labs in Bengaluru with the aim of driving cutting-edge innovation in the areas of AI, IoT, AR, and VR and is building a world-class team for the facility.

Here are the demonstrations by Airtel at the IMC 2018:

Connected Home: The Airtel Connected Home is powered by a '1Gbps V-Fiber' link to enable a seamless digital experience.

The connected home also showcased Airtel's upcoming Android DTH STB, which brings the world of digital content to the home and will act as the home IoT gateway. Airtel also demonstrated its in-house developed multi-screen video platform for seamless content play across devices.

Connected Car: The Airtel Connected Car use case demonstrates how IoT can empower drivers through auto telemetry, which will capture and push data related to key parameters of the car and its functioning in real time.

Augmented Reality based Holographic Communication on 5G: In partnership with Huawei, Airtel demonstrated futuristic AR based Holographic Communication for 5G.

Using the Holographic Communication, users feel fully immersed when communicating with a live hologram. AR technology is especially relevant in the Indian context presenting immense possibilities in use cases of AR assisted Learning & Training, Gaming, Live Events, and Entertainment.

Virtual Reality based 360-degree content: In partnership with Nokia, Airtel demonstrated Virtual Reality based 360-degree content like undersea experience that can be streamed in a 5G live environment.

In addition to this, Airtel and Huawei demonstrated another Virtual Reality with virtual iPad, where users can play common games like "candy crush saga" on "virtual screen" using Oculus.

Next-gen BVLOS Autonomous Drones: Airtel in partnership with Ericsson showcased Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) autonomous drones for "next generation e-delivery" services over 5G networks.