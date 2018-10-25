ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

IMC 2018: Airtel showcases connected home, connected car, and more

The Airtel Connected Home is powered by a ‘1Gbps V-Fiber' link to enable a seamless digital experience.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bharti Airtel, today showcased a range of digital technologies products under Airtel 3.0 vision at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2018.

    IMC 2018: Airtel showcases connected home, connected car, and more

    The telecom service displayed 5G network experience (speed and latency comparison with 4G) and several use cases for homes and enterprises.

    Meanwhile, the company has also set up Airtel X Labs in Bengaluru with the aim of driving cutting-edge innovation in the areas of AI, IoT, AR, and VR and is building a world-class team for the facility.

    Here are the demonstrations by Airtel at the IMC 2018:

    Connected Home: The Airtel Connected Home is powered by a '1Gbps V-Fiber' link to enable a seamless digital experience.

    The connected home also showcased Airtel's upcoming Android DTH STB, which brings the world of digital content to the home and will act as the home IoT gateway. Airtel also demonstrated its in-house developed multi-screen video platform for seamless content play across devices.

    Connected Car: The Airtel Connected Car use case demonstrates how IoT can empower drivers through auto telemetry, which will capture and push data related to key parameters of the car and its functioning in real time.

    Augmented Reality based Holographic Communication on 5G: In partnership with Huawei, Airtel demonstrated futuristic AR based Holographic Communication for 5G.

    Using the Holographic Communication, users feel fully immersed when communicating with a live hologram. AR technology is especially relevant in the Indian context presenting immense possibilities in use cases of AR assisted Learning & Training, Gaming, Live Events, and Entertainment.

    Virtual Reality based 360-degree content: In partnership with Nokia, Airtel demonstrated Virtual Reality based 360-degree content like undersea experience that can be streamed in a 5G live environment.

    In addition to this, Airtel and Huawei demonstrated another Virtual Reality with virtual iPad, where users can play common games like "candy crush saga" on "virtual screen" using Oculus.

    Next-gen BVLOS Autonomous Drones: Airtel in partnership with Ericsson showcased Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) autonomous drones for "next generation e-delivery" services over 5G networks.

    Story first published: Friday, October 26, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 26, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue