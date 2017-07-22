India's 4G coverage will be more than its 2G coverage: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, said that because of Jio, India's 4G coverage will be more than its 2G coverage.

He said, "It took 25 years for our competitors to build their 2G network and Jio will have created a larger 4G network in just three years."

He added that Our network continues to rapidly expand across the country.And in the next 12 months, Jio services will cover 99 percent of our country's population.

Ambani also pointed out that for the past five months, the TRAI SpeedTest portal, which officially monitors the quality of telecom networks in India, has consistently ranked Jio as the clear 4G network leader in coverage, usage and data speeds.

He further said, to support the enhanced coverage, we are also expanding our physical distribution network across India and we will soon have over 10,000 Jio offices, across every city and tehsil town of India.

These offices will service our sales channel partners and over ten lakh physical retail outlets that sell Jio services.In addition, we will integrate with all major e-commerce platforms."

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of RIL, has built a next generation all-IP data network with latest 4G LTE technology. It is the only network built as a Mobile Video Network and providing Voice over LTE technology (VoLTE). This future ready network can be easily enhanced to 5G and beyond.

The company said, Jio has created an eco-system comprising network, devices, applications and content, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life and has commenced services on 5th September 2016.