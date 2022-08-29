Jio 5G Announced: Jio Standalone 5G, Jio True 5G Announced News oi-Vivek

Jio officially announced Jio 5G also known as Jio standalone (5G SA) network in India. The company has confirmed that Jio will launch the true 5G network in India during RIL 45th Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO).

Jio 5G will be available in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata by this Diwali. By December 2023, Jio 5G will be available across the country. Jio will also offer 3.3 million square kilometers of Jio Fiber network across the country.

Jio will also offer a private 5G solution for Indian enterprises. Jio True 5G will offer a peak download speed of over 1Gbps, which is said to be faster than most wired broadband networks. Jio True 5G is also said to offer an improved video calling experience along with low-latency cloud gaming capabilities.

Jio AirFiber Announced

Jio AirFiber is based on Jio True 5G technology, which is a wireless single-device solution with an ultra-high-speed internet connection. The same can also be used for cloud gaming, shopping, and live sports streaming.

During a live sporting action, Jio AirFiber can show multiple streams of multiple camera angles in high-definition. The company also announced JioCloud PC, which is an affordable cloud-connected PC and is said to be a game changer for students and small businesses.

Currently, there are 800 million connected devices in India, and it is said to double in number (1.5 billion) post the rollout of the 5G network in India. Jio has collaborated with brands like Meta, Google, Microsoft, and Intel. The company is also working with Google to develop an affordable 5G smartphone in India and for India.

Jio has also partnered with Qualcomm in a strategic partnership. This means the upcoming JioPhone Next 5G is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm processor just like the 4G variant of the JioPhone Next.

Best Mobiles in India