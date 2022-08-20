Jio 5G Launching On 29th August? Jio 5G Recharge Plans And Availability Explained News oi-Vivek

If everything had happened as per prior speculation, Jio would have already rolled out its 5G network on August 15. But that obviously didn't happen. However, a fresh rumor now suggests that Jio might finally launch its 5G network on August 29. Here is everything you need to know about the Jio 5G network rollout in India.

Jio is expected to implement a sub-GHz 5G network in India, promising better coverage. While this would reduce the peak download and upload speeds compared to wider 5G frequency bands, Reliance's rumored implementation could deliver wider coverage. On paper, it would still be better than 4G networks, thanks to the inherently lower latency of 5G technology.

Does this also mean the Jio 5G network availability could be limited to select users at launch? That could very well be the case, given how Jio did exactly that for its India-wide 4G rollout.

Jio 5G Could Be Announced at Reliance AGM 2022

Reliance Industries limited (RIL) is expected to hold its 2022 annual general meeting (AGM) on August 29. Speculations suggest that the company could launch its 5G network on the same day in select metro cities, such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. However, the company hasn't made any official announcement to that effect.

The AGM could also serve as a platform to demonstrate real-world 5G capabilities of the Jio 5G network. Furthermore, RIL is also expected to reveal Jio 5G plans for prepaid and postpaid customers. The Jio 5G plans are rumored to be more expensive compared to its 4G offerings, but that is expected given the massive spectrum fees associated with 5G network deployment.

Jio Will Face Stiff Competition from Airtel and VI

Meanwhile, Airtel has also confirmed to launch its 5G network in August. If the Jio speculation holds true, we might get two different 5G networks in the same month. As of this writing, no launch dates are available for VI's (Vodafone Idea) 5G network launch. However, just like Jio and Airtel, VI has also obtained 5G spectrum allocation in India.

