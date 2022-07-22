Just In
- 39 min ago Realme Flat Monitor Full HD Will Be An Affordable USB Type-C Monitor; Will It Be The Best Too?
- 1 hr ago OnePlus Entry-Level Nord Buds CE Set To Launch In India; Check Details
- 2 hrs ago Top 5 Entry-Level (Sub-2K) TWS Earbuds In India
- 2 hrs ago iQOO 9T With BWM Motorsport Badge & Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC India Launch Slated For August 2
Don't Miss
- Sports KFC T20 Max Series: IPL, India pacers Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Choudhary join Sunshine, Wynnum
- Movies Shamshera Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor Fails To Get His Crowning Moment Despite His Sincere Act
- Lifestyle Never-To-Forget Kindness Quotes When Someone Gets On Your Nerves
- News Monsoon session: LS passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022
- Finance SC Allows Centre, To Continue With Security Of Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, Family In Mumbai
- Education CBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared At cbseresults.nic.in, Check CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result Here
- Automobiles Bounce Infinity E1 Scooter On Flipkart: Bounce Electric Scooter Is Now Available On e-Commerce Site
- Travel Yellowstone: World's First National Park
Bengaluru's Namma Metro Gets Jio 5G With A Whopping 1.45 Gbps Download Speed
It looks like 5G testing in India is in full swing. Companies like Jio and Airtel are expected to launch a 5G network in India by the end of 2022. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has now confirmed that it is the first metro network in India to pilot-test the 5G network.
According to a tweet by BMRCL, the Bengaluru metro corporation has collaborated with Jio to test the 5G network in collaboration with TRAI under a pilot project. The Jio 5G network is now available in M G Road Metro Station Bengaluru, with a radius of 200m. BMRCL has even shared a picture of the Jio 5G node located in the M G Road metro station.
Jio 5G Network Speed In Bengaluru
According to the official tweet, they have achieved a peak download speed of 1.45Gbps and an upload speed of 65Mbps. While the download speed of the Jio 5G network in Bengaluru confirms that the 5G network is at least around 10 times faster than the 4G network, the upload speeds aren't that impressive.
BMRCL has become the first Metro in India to test 5G network under a Pilot Project of TRAI. The 5G network radiated in 200 m radius, deployed by Reliance Jio at M G Rd station. The test has achieved 1.45 Gbps Download and 65 Mbps Upload speeds, making it 50 times faster than 4G. pic.twitter.com/jCtFmhOjmH— ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ (@cpronammametro) July 22, 2022
In fact, the current 4G network offers a much faster upload speed when compared to these results. Do note that, a lot of parameters do play an important role in the implementation of the 5G network. Hence, we can expect better upload speeds just like the download speed from the Jio network post the official launch.
Is Jio 5G Available For General Audience?
As of now, Jio and TRAI are still testing the capabilities of the 5G network. Jio is expected to launch a 5G network post the 5G spectrum auction, and it is also said to be at least 10 percent more expensive than the 4G network. Hence, one might have to spend over Rs. 300 for a monthly package with around 2GB 5G data limit per day post the 5G network launch.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086