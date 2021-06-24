Jio Will Be First To Launch 5G Services In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the 44th AGM, Reliance Jio made all eyes turn towards it with the launch of the JioPhone Next, a new affordable 4G Android smartphone. Besides this, the company also detailed its 5G service and other achievements including the success of JioMart. Having said that, let's take a look at the 5G connectivity network from the telco over here.

It has been stated that the company will be the first one to launch 5G services in India. It will launch full-fledged 5G services in the country and has stated to have already built future-proof network architecture. Besides the collaboration with global partners to develop 5G devices, Reliance Jio eyes to use 5G in various applications including healthcare, education, entertainment, and retail.

Jio 5G Service

As per the details provided by Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of the company shared a lot of details about the Jio 5G service. As per the same, Jio is uniquely positioned to quickly and seamlessly upgrade to 5G. To develop the 5G ecosystem, the company is working with global partners to develop a range of 5G devices. Jio is not just working to make India 2G market but also a 5G market.

Ambani stated that Jio has taken tremendous strides in maturing state-of-the-art 5G technology signifying a quantum leap to next frontier of wireless broadband. He stated that the 'Made in India' solution is comprehensive, complete, and globally competitive.

Jio 5G Highlights

Reliance Jio has teamed up with Google, Facebook, and Microsoft to power Jio's 5G solution. The company is said to use Google Cloud's cutting-edge technology to powe its 5G solutions. It has joined hands with Microsoft and operationalized the 10MW capacity of Jio-Azure Cloud data centers.

Reliance Jio will have Jio 5G solution tested and managed to achieve 1Gbps high-speed data. The telco has managed to set up 5G networks across India and Navi Mumbai, wherein the trials are said to have begun already.

Given that Reliance Jio already disrupted the 4G services in the Indian telecom market, we can expect the company's 5G services to also come as a disruption. However, we need to wait for further developments regarding the same.

Best Mobiles in India