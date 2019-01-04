ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Jio added 8.5 million active users in October; still failed to boost shares

Reliance Jio might be gaining subscriber base in the country against all the rivals, but failing to boost the Reliance Industries share. All you need to know.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Reliance Jio keeps on adding more subscribers to its customer base. The new report claims that the highest addition in, active users increased in four consecutive months. The company has added 8.5 million active users in October 2018, which is far more better than Bharti Airtel who have only managed to attract 3.4 million subscribers. The data was made available by Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea saw a fall of 2 per cent and manages to have 2.9 million only.

    Jio added 8.5 million active users in October; still failed to boost

     

    Surprisingly, Reliance Jio's parent company Reliance Industries Ltd also witnessed shares fall of 1.5 per cent despite the subscriber base. It seems that the company is focusing on subscriber additions and cost-effective feature phones.

    "We note that the chase for feature phone subscriber market share has led to the rollout of low-average revenue per user plans," Motilal Oswal said in a note, referring to the Jio Phone offering.

    Jio added 8.5 million active users in October; still failed to boost

    As per Motilal Oswal, around 33% of (35%) of Airtel and Vodafone Idea customers are low-paying clients (sub-₹15). As the tariff climbs kick in, the broking firm observes huge stir in this piece of the subscriber base.

    "A drop in the number of subscribers, per se, isn't something that will worry incumbents," Live Mint quoted an analyst as saying. It also relies upon how dual-SIM users have responded to the tariff climbs. In the event that a large section of users likes to hold Reliance Jio as their primary telecom connection, at that point it can make an imminent impact on the revenue base.

     

    According to TRAI, Vodafone Idea lost 73.61 lakh, mobile subscribers, Airtel 18.64 lakh, Tata Teleservices lost 9.25 lakh, MTNL 8,068 and RCom 3,831 customers.

    Source

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue