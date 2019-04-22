ENGLISH

    Jio Football offer: Now get Rs 2,200 cashback on any new 4G smartphone

    Jio offering cashback on a wide range of 4G smartphones under Jio Football offer. Here's how to redeem.

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio has already raised the bars for all its rivals in the telecom industry. Apparently, the company is also working hard to bring its Jio Gigafiber commercially. However, the company is once again back with its cashback offer on 4G smartphones. Under Jio Football Offer the company is offering a cashback on a wide range of 4G smartphone across many brands.

    So if you are planning to buy a new one then this articles will help you to get the cashback along with other exciting deals. Do note that the cashback of Rs 2,200 will be credited to your Jio Account in the form of 44 cashback vouchers of Rs 50.

    How to redeem cashback voucher

    First, you need to Login to MyJio app and tap on ‘Recharge' from quick links.
    Now you need to select the Jio plan for recharge and tap on 'Buy'.

    Before the payment option, you need to select the Apply Discount Voucher. The Cashback Voucher is to be manually applied in order to redeem the voucher.

    Select the relevant voucher and click on ‘Use it'.

    Complete the transaction by selecting the relevant mode of payment. Once the payment is done you are good to go.

    Terms and Conditions
     

    The cashback offer will be only applicable to eligible devices. The offer is applicable only on the Indian version of Eligible Device.

    An Eligible Subscriber needs to make the recharge on or before 30th June 2019 in order to avail the entitled 44 vouchers of Rs.50 each which shall be made available by RRL on the MyJio application of the Eligible Subscriber on the Eligible Device.

     

    Here is the list of smartphones which are eligible for this offer.

    LYF:

    WATER 2, EARTH 1, WATER 1, WATER F1S, WATER 8, EARTH 2, WATER 10, WATER 11, WATER 7s, WATER F1, WIND 4S, FLAME 8, C451, C459, FLAME 1, WIND 3, WIND 1, FLAME 7, WIND 7, WIND 7, WATER 5, WATER 4, WATER 6, WATER 7, WATER 3

    Samsung:

    On 8, On 5 Pro, On 7 Pro, On Max, On Nxt, J3 2016, On 5 2015, J3 Pro

    Xiaomi:

    Mi Max 2, Mi Mix 2, Mi A1, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 4, Redmi 5A

    Motorola:

    Moto C+, Moto E4+, Lenovo K8+, Moto G5S, Moto G5S+, Moto Z2 Play, Moto G6 Play, Moto X4

    Micromax:

    Vdeo 1, Vdeo 2, Vdeo 3, Bharat 2, Dual 5, Canvas 2 (2017), Dual 4, Selfie 2 Note, Selfie 2, Selfie 3, Canvas 1, Bharat 4, Evok Dual Note, Bharat 2 Plus, Canvas Infinity Pro, Canvas Infinity, Bharat 3, Spark 4G 2017, Bharat 1, Bharat 2 Anniversary, Bharat 5, Bharat 5 Plus, Bharat Go, Canvas 1 Anniversary, Canvas 2 Anniversary, Canvas 2 Plus, Bharat 5 Pro, HS1 Infinity Life, Canvas 5 Lite

    Huawei:

    Honor 9i, Honor 7x, Honor 9 lite

    Nokia:

    Nokia 5, Nokia 6
    10.or
    D, E, G, D2

    BlackBerry:

    KeyOne

    Asus:

    Zenfone 2 Laser 5.5, Zenfone 3 5.2, Zenfone 3 5.5, ZenFone 3 Laser, ZenFone 3 MAX 5.2, Zenfone 3 MAX 5.5, Zenfone 3S MAX, Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite(IN), ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, Zenfone AR, Zenfone Deluxe, Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE, ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE, ZenFone Go 5.5 LTE, ZenFone Live, ZenFone Live(WW), Zenfone Max, Zenfone Selfie, Zenfone Ultra, Zenfone Zoom S

    Panasonic:

    Eluga A2, ELUGA A3, ELUGA A3 Pro, ELUGA I2 Activ, P77, ELUGA I5, ELUGA A4, Eluga Ray 500, Eluga Ray 700, ELUGA I9 , Eluga I2, ELUGA Prim, P88, ELUGA Tapp, P71, ELUGA Mark 2, P85, P100, ELUGA Pulse, ELUGA Pulse X, ELUGA Ray X, ELUGA Ray Max, ELUGA Ray, ELUGA I3 Mega, P9, P55 Max, Eluga Note, Eluga Arc 2, P55 Novo 4G, P99, P91, Eluga Mark, P66, Eluga Turbo, P90 4G, ELUGA Ray 550, ELUGA I7, P95, Eluga Icon 2, Eluga Arc, Eluga I3, ELUGA I4 , P90 3G, ELUGA RAY 800, P85 NXT

    LG:

    LG V30+, LG G6, LG Q6/Q6+, LG K7i, G4, LG V20, LG G3, LG G4 Stylus, LG G Pro 2, LG F70, LG Magna, LG Spirit, LG K10 2017, LG F60, LG K8, LG G3 Beat, LG G3 Styls, LG L70 Plus, LG L80 Plus, LG K7 LTE, LG K10 LTE, LG Stylus 2, LG X Screen, LG G Flex 2, LG G5, LG G3 Stylus, LG X Power, LG C70, LG Stylus 2 Plus, LG Cam Plus, Candy

    Intex:

    AQUA ZENITH, AQUA PRIME 4G, AQUA PRO 4G, CLOUD Q11, Aqua Note 5.5, CLOUD Q11 4G , AQUA STRONG 5.1+, CLOUD STYLE 4G, AQUA AMAZE+, ELYT-E1, AQUA CRYSTAL, AQUA LIONS 4G, AQUA SUPREME+, AQUA TREND LITE, AQUA CRYSTAL+, ELYT-E7, Aqua Selfie, Aqua Lions 3, Aqua Power IV, Aqua 5.5 VR+, Aqua Style III, Elyt E6,Aqua Lions X1+, Aqua Lions X1, Aqua Jewel 2, Aqua Lions E1, INFIE 77, INFIE33, INFIE3, Lions 6, X1+, X1, LIONS 3, Aqua S1, Aqua Lions E3

     

    Eligible smartphones

    Alcatel:

    U5HD, A310,A3 XL, A5 LED, A7,POP 410, TCL 562

    Comio:
    S1, C2, C1, P1, S1 Lite, C2 Lite, X1, X1 Note

    Jivi:

    Energy E12 , Energy E3, Prime P300, Revolution TnT3 , Prime P444, Prime P30

    Swipe:

    Konnect Star, Strike, Elite Note , Elite Plus, Elite Max, Elite Star, Elite 2 Plus , Elite 3, Neo 4G, Elite Sense , Elite Power, Razor, Elite VR, Neo Power, Elite 4G, Slate Pro, Elite 3T, Elite dual

    ZEN Mobile:

    Cinemax Click, Admire Thrill, Admire Dragon, Admire Swadesh, Cinemax 4G, Admire Metal, Admire Joy, Sense Plus, Sense Duo, Admire Duo, Admire Strong, Curve Neo, Admire Shine, Admire Infinity, Cinemax Infinity, Cinemax Prime, Admire Blaze, Admire Unity

    Ziox:

    Astra Star, Duopix F1, Astra Blaze, Astra Metal 4G, Astra Force 4G, Astra Colors 4G, Astra Viva 4G, Astra NXT 4G, Astra NXT Pro, Astra Champ+ 4G, Astra Young 4G, Astra Young PRO, Astra Curve 4G, Astra Titan 4G, Duopix R1, Duopix F9

    Celkon:

    Mega, Diamond U, UFEEL 4G, CliQ, SMART 4G, Diamond 4G Plus, Diamond 4G Tab 7,Diamond 4G Plus, Diamond 4G Tab 8, Spark, Ace, Pop, Mega, Star 4G, Swift 4G, UniQ, CliQ 2

    iVOOMi:

    Me4, iV Smart 4G, V5, Me3s, i1s, Me1, Me5, Me3, i1, Innelo 1, Z1, IV101, i2, i2 Lite

    Centric:

    P1, P1+, L1, G1, A1, L3

    Gome:

    C7, C7 Note

    Mobiistar:

    C1 Lite, C1 Shine, X1 Notch, X1 Dual, X1 Selfie, E1 Selfie, C1, C1 Lite, C2, XQ Dual, CQ

    Kenxinda:

    P8

    ITEL:

    A45, A22 Pro, A22, A62

    Tecno:

    Camon I Sky 2, Camon I Click, IN 1 - I ACE, Camon I Twin

    Infinix:

    Smart 2, Hot 6 Pro, Zero 5, Zero 5 Pro, Hot 4 Pro, Note 4

    Lava:

    Z50, Z60, Z60S, Z70, Z80, A44, A77, A97 IPS, Z91, Z61

    Micromax YU:

    YU5551 (Yureka 2), YU Ace

    KULT:

    IMPULSE
    TRIO
    V51 DT

    Tambo:

    TA 2, TA 3, TA 4

    Salora:

    Arya Z4

    I Kall:

    K1, K2, K3, N1, N4, N5

    ZTE:

    Blade V7 lite, Axon Mini, BladeV8 mini, Blade V7 Max, Blade A910

    Reach:

    Allure Rise, Secure, Admire

    Infocus:

    Turbo 5+, Snap 4, A1, A1s, A3, A2, Turbo 5s

    SONY:

    Xperia R1, Xperia R1 Plus

    Lephone:

    W7+, W7R, W11, W12, W15

     

    Motorola
    G7 Power

     

    Coolpad
    Mega 5C, Mega 5M, Mega 5, Cool 3

     

    Tecno
    CAMON iSKY2

     

    Motorola
    G7, One

     

    SSKY
    Y777 Fire, Y888

     

    Nokia
    Nokia 1 DS, Nokia 2.1 Dual SIM

     

    Read More About: jio reliance jio telecom new
    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
