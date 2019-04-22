Jio Football offer: Now get Rs 2,200 cashback on any new 4G smartphone

How to redeem cashback voucher

First, you need to Login to MyJio app and tap on ‘Recharge' from quick links.

Now you need to select the Jio plan for recharge and tap on 'Buy'.

Before the payment option, you need to select the Apply Discount Voucher. The Cashback Voucher is to be manually applied in order to redeem the voucher.

Select the relevant voucher and click on ‘Use it'.

Complete the transaction by selecting the relevant mode of payment. Once the payment is done you are good to go.

Terms and Conditions

The cashback offer will be only applicable to eligible devices. The offer is applicable only on the Indian version of Eligible Device.

An Eligible Subscriber needs to make the recharge on or before 30th June 2019 in order to avail the entitled 44 vouchers of Rs.50 each which shall be made available by RRL on the MyJio application of the Eligible Subscriber on the Eligible Device.

Here is the list of smartphones which are eligible for this offer.

LYF:

WATER 2, EARTH 1, WATER 1, WATER F1S, WATER 8, EARTH 2, WATER 10, WATER 11, WATER 7s, WATER F1, WIND 4S, FLAME 8, C451, C459, FLAME 1, WIND 3, WIND 1, FLAME 7, WIND 7, WIND 7, WATER 5, WATER 4, WATER 6, WATER 7, WATER 3

Samsung:

On 8, On 5 Pro, On 7 Pro, On Max, On Nxt, J3 2016, On 5 2015, J3 Pro

Xiaomi:

Mi Max 2, Mi Mix 2, Mi A1, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 4, Redmi 5A

Motorola:

Moto C+, Moto E4+, Lenovo K8+, Moto G5S, Moto G5S+, Moto Z2 Play, Moto G6 Play, Moto X4

Micromax:

Vdeo 1, Vdeo 2, Vdeo 3, Bharat 2, Dual 5, Canvas 2 (2017), Dual 4, Selfie 2 Note, Selfie 2, Selfie 3, Canvas 1, Bharat 4, Evok Dual Note, Bharat 2 Plus, Canvas Infinity Pro, Canvas Infinity, Bharat 3, Spark 4G 2017, Bharat 1, Bharat 2 Anniversary, Bharat 5, Bharat 5 Plus, Bharat Go, Canvas 1 Anniversary, Canvas 2 Anniversary, Canvas 2 Plus, Bharat 5 Pro, HS1 Infinity Life, Canvas 5 Lite

Huawei:

Honor 9i, Honor 7x, Honor 9 lite

Nokia:

Nokia 5, Nokia 6

10.or

D, E, G, D2

BlackBerry:

KeyOne

Asus:

Zenfone 2 Laser 5.5, Zenfone 3 5.2, Zenfone 3 5.5, ZenFone 3 Laser, ZenFone 3 MAX 5.2, Zenfone 3 MAX 5.5, Zenfone 3S MAX, Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite(IN), ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, Zenfone AR, Zenfone Deluxe, Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE, ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE, ZenFone Go 5.5 LTE, ZenFone Live, ZenFone Live(WW), Zenfone Max, Zenfone Selfie, Zenfone Ultra, Zenfone Zoom S

Panasonic:

Eluga A2, ELUGA A3, ELUGA A3 Pro, ELUGA I2 Activ, P77, ELUGA I5, ELUGA A4, Eluga Ray 500, Eluga Ray 700, ELUGA I9 , Eluga I2, ELUGA Prim, P88, ELUGA Tapp, P71, ELUGA Mark 2, P85, P100, ELUGA Pulse, ELUGA Pulse X, ELUGA Ray X, ELUGA Ray Max, ELUGA Ray, ELUGA I3 Mega, P9, P55 Max, Eluga Note, Eluga Arc 2, P55 Novo 4G, P99, P91, Eluga Mark, P66, Eluga Turbo, P90 4G, ELUGA Ray 550, ELUGA I7, P95, Eluga Icon 2, Eluga Arc, Eluga I3, ELUGA I4 , P90 3G, ELUGA RAY 800, P85 NXT

LG:

LG V30+, LG G6, LG Q6/Q6+, LG K7i, G4, LG V20, LG G3, LG G4 Stylus, LG G Pro 2, LG F70, LG Magna, LG Spirit, LG K10 2017, LG F60, LG K8, LG G3 Beat, LG G3 Styls, LG L70 Plus, LG L80 Plus, LG K7 LTE, LG K10 LTE, LG Stylus 2, LG X Screen, LG G Flex 2, LG G5, LG G3 Stylus, LG X Power, LG C70, LG Stylus 2 Plus, LG Cam Plus, Candy

Intex:

AQUA ZENITH, AQUA PRIME 4G, AQUA PRO 4G, CLOUD Q11, Aqua Note 5.5, CLOUD Q11 4G , AQUA STRONG 5.1+, CLOUD STYLE 4G, AQUA AMAZE+, ELYT-E1, AQUA CRYSTAL, AQUA LIONS 4G, AQUA SUPREME+, AQUA TREND LITE, AQUA CRYSTAL+, ELYT-E7, Aqua Selfie, Aqua Lions 3, Aqua Power IV, Aqua 5.5 VR+, Aqua Style III, Elyt E6,Aqua Lions X1+, Aqua Lions X1, Aqua Jewel 2, Aqua Lions E1, INFIE 77, INFIE33, INFIE3, Lions 6, X1+, X1, LIONS 3, Aqua S1, Aqua Lions E3

Eligible smartphones

Alcatel:

U5HD, A310,A3 XL, A5 LED, A7,POP 410, TCL 562

Comio:

S1, C2, C1, P1, S1 Lite, C2 Lite, X1, X1 Note

Jivi:

Energy E12 , Energy E3, Prime P300, Revolution TnT3 , Prime P444, Prime P30

Swipe:

Konnect Star, Strike, Elite Note , Elite Plus, Elite Max, Elite Star, Elite 2 Plus , Elite 3, Neo 4G, Elite Sense , Elite Power, Razor, Elite VR, Neo Power, Elite 4G, Slate Pro, Elite 3T, Elite dual

ZEN Mobile:

Cinemax Click, Admire Thrill, Admire Dragon, Admire Swadesh, Cinemax 4G, Admire Metal, Admire Joy, Sense Plus, Sense Duo, Admire Duo, Admire Strong, Curve Neo, Admire Shine, Admire Infinity, Cinemax Infinity, Cinemax Prime, Admire Blaze, Admire Unity

Ziox:

Astra Star, Duopix F1, Astra Blaze, Astra Metal 4G, Astra Force 4G, Astra Colors 4G, Astra Viva 4G, Astra NXT 4G, Astra NXT Pro, Astra Champ+ 4G, Astra Young 4G, Astra Young PRO, Astra Curve 4G, Astra Titan 4G, Duopix R1, Duopix F9

Celkon:

Mega, Diamond U, UFEEL 4G, CliQ, SMART 4G, Diamond 4G Plus, Diamond 4G Tab 7,Diamond 4G Plus, Diamond 4G Tab 8, Spark, Ace, Pop, Mega, Star 4G, Swift 4G, UniQ, CliQ 2

iVOOMi:

Me4, iV Smart 4G, V5, Me3s, i1s, Me1, Me5, Me3, i1, Innelo 1, Z1, IV101, i2, i2 Lite

Centric:

P1, P1+, L1, G1, A1, L3

Gome:

C7, C7 Note

Mobiistar:

C1 Lite, C1 Shine, X1 Notch, X1 Dual, X1 Selfie, E1 Selfie, C1, C1 Lite, C2, XQ Dual, CQ

Kenxinda:

P8

ITEL:

A45, A22 Pro, A22, A62

Tecno:

Camon I Sky 2, Camon I Click, IN 1 - I ACE, Camon I Twin

Infinix:

Smart 2, Hot 6 Pro, Zero 5, Zero 5 Pro, Hot 4 Pro, Note 4

Lava:

Z50, Z60, Z60S, Z70, Z80, A44, A77, A97 IPS, Z91, Z61

Micromax YU:

YU5551 (Yureka 2), YU Ace

KULT:

IMPULSE

TRIO

V51 DT

Tambo:

TA 2, TA 3, TA 4

Salora:

Arya Z4

I Kall:

K1, K2, K3, N1, N4, N5

ZTE:

Blade V7 lite, Axon Mini, BladeV8 mini, Blade V7 Max, Blade A910

Reach:

Allure Rise, Secure, Admire

Infocus:

Turbo 5+, Snap 4, A1, A1s, A3, A2, Turbo 5s

SONY:

Xperia R1, Xperia R1 Plus

Lephone:

W7+, W7R, W11, W12, W15

Motorola

G7 Power

Coolpad

Mega 5C, Mega 5M, Mega 5, Cool 3

Tecno

CAMON iSKY2

Motorola

G7, One

SSKY

Y777 Fire, Y888

Nokia

Nokia 1 DS, Nokia 2.1 Dual SIM