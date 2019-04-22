Reliance Jio to launch GigaFiber in 1,600 cities, concludes beta testing News oi-Priyanka Dua Jio reported has posted a 64.7 percent increase in its net profit to Rs 840 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Mukesh Ambani- driven has recently said that JioGigaFiber services are being rolled out across 1,600 cities for home broadband, entertainment, smart home solutions, wireline, and enterprise.

"Post completion of the acquisitions of Den Networks Limited and Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited, the go-to-market strategy is being optimized with successful test results from beta trials across the country," Jio said.

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman, and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said: After successful execution of mobility business, Jio is now focused on catapulting India's underserved Home & Enterprise connectivity market to global standards with its next-generation FTTx services. Jio mobility services along with Gigafiber fixed-broadband services and associated technology platforms have been designed to transform India with the power of Digital Revolution and reinvent Reliance as a Technology Platform Company."

He said, "We at Jio are truly overwhelmed and proud to now serve over 300 million subscribers. Growth in data and voice traffic at this scale has been unparalleled. Jio's network is one of the largest mobile data networks in the world carrying over 3 Exabytes of data every month at unmatched download speeds. Jio 4G LTE network would soon cover every district, taluk, gram panchayat, and the village of India with targeted population coverage of 99 percent. Our constant endeavor is to offer the gold standard digital experience to all our users across the country.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs.510 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, the operating revenue of Reliance Jio rose 55.8 percent to Rs 11,106 crore during Q4 of 2018-2019.

Reliance Jio had recorded quarterly revenue of Rs 7,128 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.