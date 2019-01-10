ENGLISH

Jio GigaFiber effect: BSNL announces 25% Mega Cashback scheme for broadband users

The company is also investing heavily on Home WiFi and FTTH (Fiber to the home) rollouts to deliver ultra-high bandwidths and quality HD contents to its customers at attractive prices.

    The State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with Mega Cashback scheme under which the company is providing 25 percent cash back to its broadband users.

    BSNL said that customers while doing internet surfing on BSNL broadband will be shown the message banner detailing the cashback scheme offer and if the customer gives consent to opt for the scheme, the scheme shall be activated online without any botheration of paperwork involved for doing plan changes.

    "We want to reach our customers through every possible communication method. Making our products available to our customers through channel partners and at the same time enabling our partners with best of IT tools, these will be our key endeavors in this New Year," Anupam Shrivastava CMD BSNL said.

    Meanwhile, the telco said that the retailer network has been doing SIM and recharges business is now reaching out to the customers for Fiber to the Home (FTTH) and broadband products.

    The company is also investing heavily on Home WiFi and FTTH (Fiber to the home) rollouts to deliver ultra-high bandwidths and quality HD contents to its customers at attractive prices.

    BSNL has joined hands with Eros Now to offer 11,000+ Movie titles, music videos, original web shows, and exclusive videos to its consumers on the occasion of New Year 2019.

    Under this new partnership prepaid subscribers of select STV/plans will be offered Eros Now subscription as a part of the validity of STV/Plan.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
