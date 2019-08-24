ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jio GigaFiber Effect: BSNL Now Offers One-Year Amazon Prime Membership For Rs. 399

    By
    |

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited ( BSNL) has announced that it will offer one-year Amazon Prime membership at no additional cost, with its broadband annual plans. The new offer is available for data plans starting at Rs 399. Both new and existing BSNL customers can avail the offer.

    Jio GigaFiber Effect: BSNL Now Offers One-Year Amazon Prime Membership

     

    Earlier it was only for Rs. 499 and above tariff plans. The company also bundled Amazon Prime subscription with its Bharatfiber data plans.

    Also, the operator is offering 20 percent cashback on plans between Rs. 499 and Rs. 900, and 25 percent cash back on broadband plans of Rs. 900 and above. BSNL is also offering 15 percent cashback on annual landline plans.

    Amazon Prime subscription costs Rs 999 for one year and it includes benefits of Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, free product shipping and access to exclusive deals ahead of others. If a customer is looking for Amazon Prime membership for just one month, then they can get it at Rs 129 per month directly from Amazon.

    The state-run telecom operator BSNL has many broadband plans starting at just Rs 99. However, the high-speed broadband plans start at Rs 849, where it is offering 50 Mbps speeds and 600GB data limit.

    Meanwhile, the operator has reportedly launched a new plan at Rs 1,199 per month where it is providing 30GB data at the speed of 10Mbps and then unlimited data at a speed of 2Mbps after that data limit is over, reports News18.

    Our Thoughts

    BSNL and other broadband players are launching new plans ahead of Jio GigaFiber launch. Just this week, Airtel has announced that it will now offer 1000GB additional data to its broadband subscribers. Similarly, Tata Sky has launched new plans where it is offering extra broadband usage. So we believe that launching new plans is a part of BSNL strategy to give a tough fight to Jio and other players.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: jio gigafiber bsnl amazon
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue