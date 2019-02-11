Jio GigaFiber Effect: BSNL revises six broadband plans to offer daily data benefit

Ahead of Jio GigaFiber launch, State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now revised all of its FTTH Broadband plans to offer more data.

These plans are priced at Rs.777, Rs.1277,Rs 3,999, Rs 5,999, Rs 9,999 and Rs 16,999.

BSNL Rs.777 Plan

Starting with the Rs.777 broadband plan which was previously named as the BSNL Fibro Combo ULD 777 now be called 18 GB Plan. This plan now offers speeds up to 50Mbps and 2Mbps after exceeding the FUP.

BSNL Rs.1,277 Plan

The Rs. 1,277 broadband plan now offers 25GB data per day at 100Mbps speeds and post FUP, the speed will be reduced to 2Mbps.

BSNL Rs. 3,999 Plan

The Fibro Combo ULD 3999 is now providing 50GB data per day at 100Mbps speeds and 4Mbps after the FUP limit. The plan used to provide 750 GB at the same speed.

BSNL Rs. 5,999 Plan

The Rs. 5,999 offers 80GB daily data instead of 1250GB data earlier at 100Mbps speeds. However post- FUP limit remains fixed at 6Mbps.

BSNL Rs. 9,999 Plan

Under this plan users will get 120GB data per day at 100Mbps speed and 8Mbps beyond the FUP limit.

BSNL Rs.1,6999 Plan

Lastly, the telco has revised Rs. 1,6999 plan to offer 170 GB daily data instead of 3500 GB data.

Meanwhile, BSNL has announced the launch of a new broadband plan dubbed as "40GB plan".

The newly launched plan offers 40GB daily data at 100 Mbps speeds for a month at Rs. 2,499, however, the speed will be reduced after the completion of daily FUP. This plan is valid across the country where BSNL is offering FTTH services.