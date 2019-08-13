Jio GigaFiber Introduces Postpaid Plus - The Priority Service For All News oi-Karan Sharma

On August 12, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industry announced the launch of its most awaited broadband service - the Jio GigaFiber in India. The announcement was made at the company's 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM). The newly launched Fiber home broadband services come with a starting price of Rs 700 and offer a list of services. Jio Postpaid Plus is one of these services.

What Is Jio Postpaid Plus

If you're choosing the Jio GigaFiber broadband service then you will be eligible for Jio Postpaid Plus offer as well. Do note that this will also be depending on the subscription plan you are opting for. These offers will provide you with priority service if you want to get a new Jio connection or want to switch your existing network connection to Jio. The company servicemen will show up at your doorstep to set up and activate the connection.

Besides, the company will also allow users to share a single data plan with their family, one bill for multiple connections. Reliance Jio is also offering ISD calls at lower price bundled with the Jio Fiber Home services. The local and STD voice calls from the wireline phone services will be free. The international calls will be 1/10th of the existing tariffs.

The broadband service will start commercially from September 5, 2019, and the company will also celebrate the third anniversary of Jio services. Mukesh Ambani is aiming for 20 million residences in India.

Jio GigaFiber Offers

Under the Jio GigaFiber Welcome plan, the company is offering free Full HD 4K LED TV along with a 4K set-top box. But do note that you have to opt for the Jio Forever plan where you have to make the payment annually.

Jio is offering a list of services at low prices, now let's see what other broadband companies like ACT Broadband, Nextra, Tata Sky Broadband, and more will do to compete against Jio GigaFiber.

