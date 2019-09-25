Jio Google Pay UPI Rs. 149 Cashback Offer: Get Free 48GB 4G Internet News oi-Vivek

Jio and Google Pay UPI have come up with a new plan, where users can get flat Rs. 149 cashback on recharges done using the MyJio App via Google Pay UPI.

To promote UPI payment, Jio is currently offering a flat cashback of Rs. 149 for those who make a payment (works for both prepaid and postpaid connections) Rs. 149 or more on My Jio using the Google Pay UPI app. Do note that, this offer is not applicable for already existing Google Pay users.

How To Redeem?

To redeem this offer download the Google Pay app and sign-up by using the referral code 'Jio'. Once the setup is complete, go to My Jio app and select the number that you want to recharge.

To get most out of this deal, select Rs. 149 plan which offers a total of 42GB 4G LTE data for 28 days with free calls and SMSs. Select the payment method as Google Pay and complete the transaction.

Within the next few hours, Google Pay will deposit Rs. 149 into your bank account. This offer is applicable once per Google Pay account. One can make multiple recharges using different Google Pay accounts and can also select higher recharge plans as well.

To get this offer one need to first download the My Jio and the Google Pay UPI app. The offer is currently live and as of now, there is no information on the expiry date. Besides, this offer also works from Jio.com website.

If you have a Jio SIM card and planning to create a Google Pay UPI account, then this is the best time to do so, as these brands are offering free internet and calls for a month.

Best Mobiles in India