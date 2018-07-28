Jio offering free 2GB data per day: Know how to grab it

Reliance Jio is not ready to stop! After shaking the Indian telecom sector, the company keeps on offering affordable tariff plans to it customers and giving tough competition to rival brands. Now the company has come up with a new Jio Digital Pack for its customer, under which subscribers will receive 2GB free data. This will be a top-up plan on an already recharged data plan. This plan will come with an additional benefit of unlimited calls and SMS.

As per the information available On My Jio app, this offer was recently introduced only for some selected subscribers. It is expected to end on July 30. The data is only offered to prepaid customers of Reliance Jio, this add-on plan can only be activated to a user who is already subscribed to a current recharge pack. However, the company has not mentioned anything about the criteria on what basis this data is being offered.

Recently the company announced its Monsoon Hungama offer under which customers can buy a feature phone at Rs 501 in an exchange with their old phone. According to the Jio website, this plan is only valid if the customers opt for Rs 549 Reliance Jio plan.

With Rs 549 plan, customers will get 500 MB data, unlimited calls along with SMS benefits. The validity of the pack would be for 6 months. So all together the total cost of the exchanged phone along with the recharge plan will be Rs 1,095.

During an event, Jio also announced it new JioPhone 2, which comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display. The phone also features a QWERTY keypad with a 4-way navigation key. It runs the KaiOS and features dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other standard connectivity. The feature phone is backed by 4GB of onboard storage and 512MB RAM. However, you can also expand the storage space up to 128GB using a microSD card. The JioPhone 2 is fueled by a 2000mAh battery.