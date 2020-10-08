Jio Postpaid Plans: Customers Might Have To Pay Security Deposit Up To Rs. 1,800 News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching dozens of prepaid plans for its customers, Reliance Jio has recently announced the launch of five postpaid plans in the country. These postpaid plans are quite affordable and start from Rs. 399, which goes up to Rs. 1,499.

This clearly means the company wants to attract high revenue users from Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. However, a new report claims that the company is charging a security deposit to access or subscribe to the Reliance Jio's postpaid plans.

According to the regulatory filing in the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India by the operator, customers will have to spend between Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,800, whereas Rs. 199 postpaid plan of Reliance Jio asks for Rs. 250 as a security deposit, reports Only Tech.

Security Deposit On Jio Postpaid Plans: Details

The report claims that the first plan of Rs. 399 asks for Rs. 500 security deposit, while users have to pay Rs. 750 on Rs. 599 plan. On the other hand, users have to shell out Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,200 on plans of Rs. 799 and Rs. 999, respectively. Similarly, users have to pay Rs. 1,800 as a security deposit on Rs. 1,499 postpaid plan.

Apart from this security deposit money, the company is offering extra 5GB data in the USA and 500 minutes for calling and a callback to India, while users will get 1GB data in the UAE along with 300 minutes for incoming and outgoing calls. It also includes callback to India for 30 days.

Reliance Jio New Postpaid Plans And Whole List Of Benefits

The first plan of Rs. 399 is offering 75GB data per month, unlimited calling, and messages. The Rs. 599 postpaid plan is now providing 100GB data and additional SIM, whereas Rs. 799 postpaid plan ships 150GB data, unlimited calling, messages, and 200GB data as a rollover. The Rs. 1,449 is offering 300GB data per month along with 500GB data as a rollover facility.

