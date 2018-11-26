Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best tariff plan under Rs 400

There is no doubt that Reliance Jio has changed everything in the telecom sector and recently Vodafone, Airtel has come up with new prepaid plans to attract customers. Here we have chosen the cheapest prepaid plans from telecom operators under Rs. 400.

Bharti Airtel Rs 199 Prepaid Plan

Sunil Mittal- led Bharti Airtel has launched a plan of Rs. 199 in which users will get 1.4 GB 3G/4G data and local, national 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

Under this plan, the company is offering free local, STD and roaming incoming and outgoing calls.

Bharti Airtel Rs 399 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel also plans of Rs 399 in which users will get 1.4GB data per day, 100SMS per day and unlimited calling for 70 days.

Reliance Jio Rs. 149, Rs.349 Rs.399 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio which is known as the disruptor also sells three plans under Rs 400 which starts from Rs 149 and it offers 1.5 GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling and complimentary subscription of Jio apps for 28 days.

Another one starts with Rs 349 which also offers the same benefit for 70 days, lastly, Rs 399 has a validity for 84 days.

Vodafone Rs. 399 prepaid plans

After merging its operations with Idea Cellular, Vodafone is launching new plans every day to attract its users and now the company has come up with a new plan of Rs 399 in which users will get 1.4 GB data daily for 70 days along with free unlimited local, STD and 100 SMS every day.

The company has also announced a 50 percent discount to post-paid customers on their monthly rental bills.