JioFiber Vs BSNL Rs. 2,499 Broadband Plan: Which One To Opt And Why?

JioFiber and BSNL are quite active in terms of bringing new internet plans. Besides, both operators are offering a broadband pack of Rs. 2,499, but with different benefits. Notably, JioFiber launched this plan in 2020, whereas BSNL keeps updating or revising its plan to offer good speed along with free installation, to attract new users.

BSNL Vs JioFiber Rs. 2,499 Plan: Check Benefits

Let's start with the BSNL's Rs. 2,499 plan, where users are already getting 300 Mbps speed along with 5000GB data; however, once it ends users will get 30 Mbps speed. Apart from that, users are giving free installation until March 31st, 2021. Besides, the company is offering access to OTT apps, such as Yupp TV, Voot, Zee5, and SonyLIV via single access. The company also said that users can download the YuppTV app from the Play Store, App Store, and Fire TV platforms.

As for JioFiber's Rs. 2,499 plan, the company is offering 500 Mbps speed, access to 15 OTT apps, unlimited internet for one month. These 15 OTT apps include Voot Select, Lionsgate, SunNxt, Hoichoi, Alt Balaji, Voot Kids, Eros Now, Discovery +, Alt Balaji, Hungama Play, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, and Voot Select. Besides, JioFiber is providing two trial packs under the same price range that are priced at Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 2,500; however, these packs are refundable and valid for one month without any extra cost.

Which Broadband Plan Is Good?

After considering both the packs, we would say the JioFiber plan is good in terms of all benefits. However, one should not forget that BSNL is also trying its level best to attract internet users in the country. The company has revised dozens of plans to offer more benefits to its users.

Surprisingly, both Jio and BSNL are providing two more similar plans -- Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,499, where JioFiber users are getting 150 Mbps speed, 14 OTT apps, and voice calling for one month, whereas BSNL ships 200 Mbps speed until 3.3TB data along with Disney+ Hotstar. The BSNL Rs. 1,499 offering 4TB data with 300 Mbps speed, while JioFiber packs ships 15 OTT apps and 300 Mbps data.

