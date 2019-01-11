JioGigaFiber effect: BSNL offers 5GB daily data at Rs 675

Ever since Reliance Jio announced its plans to launch JioGiga Fiber broadband service all telecom players and broadband service providers are launching new plans to attract users.

We are saying this as State-run telecom operator BSNL has come up with its new broadband plan of Rs 675 in which the company is providing 5GB daily data at speed of up to 10 Mbps.

Besides these users will get unlimited free local and national calling to any network. It also offers one free e-mail ID along with 1GB space.

In addition to that users can save money as the yearly cost come down to Rs 6,750 if you pay in one shot. However, there is catch as this plan is not available Andaman and Nicobar.

Meanwhile, BSNL has announced Mega Cashback scheme under which the company is providing 25 percent cash back to its broadband users.

BSNL said that customers while doing internet surfing on BSNL broadband will be shown the message banner detailing the cashback scheme offer and if the customer gives consent to opt for the scheme, the scheme shall be activated online without any botheration of paperwork involved for doing plan changes.

We want to reach our customers through every possible communication method. Making our products available to our customers through channel partners and at the same time enabling our partners with best of IT tools, these will be our key endeavors in this New Year," Anupam Shrivastava CMD BSNL said.

To recall, the telco has also announced the launch of Rs 1,312 in which users will get 24 hours free local, STD and roaming calls.