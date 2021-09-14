JioPhone Next Delays: How Can Airtel Take Advantage? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel is all set to give a tough fight to the upcoming Reliance Jio smartphone as the former is reportedly working with handset makers. The telecom operator is expected to bring co-branded devices, where users might get data and calling benefits. This will help Airtel retain its 2G users.

India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel has already cleared its stand that it does not give a subsidy on the devices, reports ET. The report claims that the telecom operator has requested three smartphone brands, such as Karbon, Lava, and HMD for the partnership.

However, smartphone makers have not made any official announcement on the same. This development comes soon after Reliance Jio extended the launch of the JioPhone Next due to chip shortages.

Airtel Strategy For 2G Users: Check Details

It is important to note that Airtel wants to retain its 2G users, which are close to 120 million as there are chances that the JioPhone Next might lure all to their device. Also, the upcoming smartphone is likely to be ultra-affordable with decent specifications and features.

Also, the report said that Airtel has already decided the specification of the bundled devices, but waiting for Reliance Jio to make some announcements on the pricing side. Reliance Jio has not shared the pricing, specification, and any offer for the device.

"Airtel's device offering is ready but the question is subsidy and if they would be able to match Jio's offering. Airtel has sorted out specifications but it will be difficult to match the pricing with subsidy for them ... but it will come up with an offering," a source was quoted by ET.

Jio Might Increase The Price Of JioPhone Next

Meanwhile, several experts believe that due to shortages of key components, Jio might increase the price of the device. Experts said that prices of components have been increased by 20 percent, which is why there are chances that Jio will follow the same.

On top of that, other smartphone makers have already increased the prices of their products. However, we still believe that Jio might not do the same as the device has been designed for 2G users and they are very price-conscious.

