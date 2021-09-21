JioPhone Offering 24GB Data With Most Expensive Plan: How To Get It News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio, which offers plans at an affordable price, also provides long-term packs to its users, especially to JioPhone. The telecom operator offers six-packs under the all-in-one-plan segment, where the most expensive pack is priced at Rs. 749. But still, it is one of the most pocket-friendly long-term pack introduced by Reliance Jio.

JioPhone Pack Of Rs. 749: Validity And Benefits

The Rs. 749 plan offers all benefits for 336 days. This pack ships 2GB of data per month, which means users will get 24GB for the entire period. Besides, users will get 50 messages every month. It includes unlimited calling and access to all Jio apps, such as JioTV, JioCloud, JioNews, JioCinema, and JioSecurity.

However, to purchase this plan, customers have to visit this website https://www.jio.com/selfcare/recharge/mobility/?ptab=JioPhone&planId=1011450. Customers have to write their number and enter their card details or choose the payment to pay the amount.

JioPhone Other Plans: Check Details

Apart from this plan, the company offers four plans that are priced at Rs. 75, Rs. 125, Rs. 155, and Rs. 185. The Rs. 75 plan offers 0.1GB of data per day, an extra 200MB of data, and unlimited calling benefits for a period of 28 days. The Rs. 125 offers 14GB of data for the entire period. It includes 0.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 300 messages.

The Rs. 155 pack ships unlimited calling, 100 messages, and 1GB of data per day for 28 days. The last pack of Rs. 185 offers 2GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for the same period.

It is worth noting that Reliance Jio has close to 100 million JioPhone customers and they contribute a major part of the telco revenues. However, the telecom operator is now planning to launch its 4G smartphone in partnership with tech giant Google.

The smartphone is expected to be available near Diwali this year. The telecom operator has delayed the launch due to a shortage of chipsets. In addition, the telecom operator is expected to make big announcements about the new plans for the JioPhone Next. The company is likely to make big changes in tariffs and might increase the prices of prepaid and postpaid plans.

Reliance Jio IPL Packs

Similarly, the company has launched plans for the IPL season. The company has launched four packs in the same category. These plans will cost you Rs. 499, Rs. 666, Rs. 888, and Rs. 2,599 respectively.

The telecom operator has launched four plans, which are higher than other packs as Airtel and Vi launched only three packs. Reliance Jio packs are specially designed to offer Disney+ Hotstar access, where users will get unlimited calling along with other benefits.

However, to access these plans, customers have to need to check Jio cricket packs (https://www.jio.com/en-in/cricket-plans). Now, they have a tap on the buy option and write their number to recharge their number to get the benefit of the cricket packs. After that, Reliance Jio has to click on the submit option and then, they have to enter card details to buy that pack.

Best Mobiles in India