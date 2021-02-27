JioPhone Offering Unlimited Calling And 24GB Data With Rs. 749 Plan: Should You Buy Or Not? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio, which has more than 100 million JioPhone customers has launched a new pack of Rs. 749 along with two more plans. These plans have been launched especially for 2G free India, where it wants to convert all 2G users into JioPhone users. Besides, the company has launched two more of Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 1,499. However, in this article, we are listing all benefits of Rs. 749 plan and it is good or not.

Reliance Jio Plan For Rs. 749 Benefits: Details

The JioPhone plan of Rs. 749 is providing 2GB of data per month for 12 months and this offer will be available from March 1st, 2021. However, it is expected that Reliance Jio is likely to announce more plans on Saturday. Besides, JioPhone users will get JioCinema, JioTV, and more.

JioPhone All-In-One Plans Benefits: Details

Notably, this pack is offering only 2GB per month, which is not enough for those who consume more data. However, if you still looking for this plan, then you can go for the company's All-in-One plans that are priced at Rs. 75, Rs. 125, Rs. 155, and Rs. 185. Furthermore, the Rs. 75 ships 3GB data for 28 days. Earlier, Jio used to provide Rs. 49 plan but now its All-in-One plan starts from Rs. 75. Similarly, the company is providing Rs. 125 plan, where users can avail of 14GB data for 28 days.

This plan also ships 300 messages, unlimited calling, and a complimentary subscription to all Jio applications. Apart from this pack, JioPhone users can purchase a plan of Rs. 155, where users will get 28GB of data for 28 days. This means 1GB of data per day. This pack also ships 100 messages per day, complimentary subscription to all Jio applications. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 185, where users will get 56GB of data for 28 days.

