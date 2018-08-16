Kerala Floods: Airtel, Vodafone, Idea announces talk time credit and special data packages

In order to help Kerala flood victims, telecom companies have announced certain measures under which they are offering talk time credit, special data packages and extensions to bill payments.

Both Airtel and Vodafone are providing talk time credit up to Rs 30 for their prepaid customers in the region, while Idea Cellular is offering a credit of Rs.10 for all prepaid customers.

Besides this incumbents are offering 1GB of mobile data with a validity of 7 days.

Additionally, Airtel extended the bill payments dates for all postpaid and home broadband customers to ensure they have uninterrupted access to services, the company is also deploying VSAT at five major relief centers in Kerala to provide free wi-fi & calling facility to people.

Airtel's network teams and partners to continue making efforts to ensure the network is up and running despite the challenge of lack of power supply and disruption in movement of fuel supplies, the company said in a statement.

Citizens at large can charge (power) their mobile phones and make free calls to their loved ones from select Airtel flagship stores located in Thrissur, Calicut, Malappuram, Kannur, Kottayam, Trivandrum & Ernakulam, Airtel said further.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has announced free services for seven days and State-run telecom operator BSNL unlimited free calls within its network and data services along with 100 SMS per day for a week to customers.

BSNL will offer free on net & off-net (20mins/day), SMS & Data to our customers residing in flood-affected areas of Kerala for the next 7 days beginning from tomorrow.