Top 5 BSNL prepaid plans which you should consider before your next recharge

Are you always confuse with the prepaid mobile plans for your BSNL network? Don't know which is the best plan for you? If yes then don't worry, we bring you the top 5 BSNL prepaid plans under Rs 100. These plans come with a mixture of calls and data benefits.

BSNL Rs 9 and Rs 29 prepaid plans

These are the two Chota plans, which BSNL has recently announced Rs 9 and Rs 29. Both the prepaid plans are available from August 10 and you can avail the plans till August 25. These plans come under Freedom Offer. The Rs 9 prepaid plan comes with a validity of one-day, where the Rs 29 plan last for 7 days.

Both Rs 9 and Rs 29 plans come with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls to any other networks. BSNL users will receive free 2GB FUP data, once the FUP gets over the speed will reduce to 80 Kbps. It's important to note that both the plans are not applicable for Mumbai and Delhi mobile numbers.

BSNL Rs 19 plan

This BSNL Rs 19 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 54 days. This plan is not on the basis of pan-India, and it is only applicable for Tamil Nadu and Chennai circles. It is a promotional plan which will expire on October 11.

This particular plan will allow customers to BSNL-to-BSNL make calls at 15 paise per minute, and BSNL-to-others at 35 paise minute. After the validity of the prepaid plan will over, the company will charge as per standard call rates.

BSNL Rs 27 plan

The Rs 27 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 7 days and offers unlimited voice calls along with 300 SMS messages. Its also offer 1GB of 2G/3G data for seven days. The best part of this plan is that it comes with unlimited calls without any FUP limit. Like the earlier Rs 9 and Rs 29 plans, this is also not applicable for Delhi and Mumbai circles.

BSNL Rs 26, Rs 47 and Rs 58 plan

All the three prepaid plans Rs 26, Rs 47 and Rs 58 comes with unlimited local and STD calling facility. However, the unlimited calling once again not applicable for Delhi and Mumbai circles. The Rs 26, Rs 47 and Rs 58 come with a validity of 2, 11 and 7 days respectively.

The Rs 26 plan will allow you to make unlimited voice local and STD calls on any network with national roaming. It also offers 100 SMS per day and 150MB of data. The Rs 47 plan also offers unlimited voice calls with national roaming, but it doesn't offer any data and SMS benefits. The Rs 58 plan also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls with national roaming. Along with that it also offers 100 SMS per day and 500MB data.

BSNL Rs 39, Rs 98, Rs 99

These three plans come under BSNL's Special Traffic Vouchers (STVs) under Rs 100. The plans come with a validity of 10,26 and 26 days respectively.

The Rs 39 prepaid plan allows you to make unlimited voice calling and BSNL Roaming area except for Mumbai and Delhi circle along with 100 SMS. The Rs 99 pack also comes with STD, local free calling to any network including national roaming. Both the plans come with PRBT(Personalised Ringback Tone). On the other hand, the Rs 98 plans an only a data plan which comes with 1.5GB of data per day without any calling or SMS benefits.