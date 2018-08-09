BSNL "Chhota Pack" offers unlimited calls at Rs. 9 for one day

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched Freedom offers named as "Chhota Pack" for its pre-paid mobile customers on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

Under this Freedom offer BSNL is providing promotional features for the period August 10, 2018, and August 25, 2018, at Rs. 29/ which includes unlimited voice to any network even during roaming (except Delhi & Mumbai).

Furthermore, unlimited data with speed reduced to 80 kbps after 2 GB Data per day, 100 SMS per day and free PRBT with unlimited song change with the validity of seven-day validity.

Customers who take these Combo Vouchers after 25.08.2018 will continue to get same benefits except that data will reduce to 1 GB and 300 SMS in a week, BSNL said.

Similarly, there will be a daily unlimited voice plan at Rs.9 during the same period.

Under this offer customer will get unlimited voice calls to any network even during roaming (except Delhi and Mumbai), 100 SMS for one day and 2GB data, however, the speed will be reduced to 80 kbps.

Anupam Shrivastava, CMD BSNL said: "On the occasion of Independence Day BSNL is organizing a contest on social media in which Best photo with the national flag and Best slogan on Independence Day is to be rewarded. He appealed to all BSNL customers and citizens of this nation to participate in this."

For those who are not aware, the telco has also launched Virtual Network Operator Services on the pan-India basis in July this year.

Two VNOs Adpay Mobile Payment India Private Limited and Plintron India Private Limited have integrated their system with BSNL mobile infrastructure and are ready to offer services to retail customers.