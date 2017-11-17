You can link your Aadhaar with mobile number via OTP from December 1

A few months back, the Indian government announced that the linking of your Aadhaar card to your mobile number is mandatory. Earlier, there were claims that the mobile numbers those remain unlinked will be disconnected after February 2018.

Despite getting constant reminders from your service provider, if you were reluctant to link your Aadhaar card to your mobile number, then here is good news for you. UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has recently approved the blueprint that was presented by the telecom operators requesting to bring in new modes for the Aadhaar-based SIM verification such as OTP.

As per a PTI report, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey has stated the plans of the telecom operators have been approved and that these will be implemented from December 1, 2017. Mobile companies have assured the UIDAI that they will bring about the OTP-based Aadhaar card verification of mobile numbers by the end of this month. This way, people can get the verification done through OTP without actually visiting the store or any other retail agent.

Last month, the central government announced three ways to implement this process and instructed the telecom operators to come up with the blueprint of how they will devise the same to UIDAI. Now, the same has been approved. Eventually, you can get your mobile number verified using any of these new methods starting from December 1.

One of the new methods is OTP in which you will authenticate your phone number via OTP. The other methods are via an app or IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System). You can still get your number verified by visiting the nearest store. In addition to these, the government has also instructed operators that they can conduct the verification process at the doorstep of the disabled, chronically ill or senior subscribers.

As mentioned above, if you fail to link your mobile number with your Aadhaar card using any of these methods, you will face the deactivation of services on the number. One thing that we can expect is that there will be a steep rise in the number mobile numbers getting verified with these convenient options being implemented from the next month.