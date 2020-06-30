List Of Airtel Plans That Offers 56GB Data For 28 Days News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel is bringing plans in both telecom and broadband segments. The operator has designed packs for all, where it is offering 28GB, 56GB data, and 84GB data per month. So, today in the article, we will list all those plans or packs that ship 56GB data for 28 days.

Airtel's Prepaid Plans That Offers 56GB of 4G Data For 28 Days: Details

The company is offering four plans under this segment. The plans are priced at Rs. 298, Rs. 349, Rs.449, and Rs.698. The Rs. 298 is offering unlimited calling, including roaming and STD calls. The plan also ships 100 messages. On the other hand, the Jio plan starts at Rs. 249, where you 56GB data for 28 days along with other benefits.

The other plan is available at Rs. 349, which ships 2GB data per day. It includes unlimited STD and roaming calls and 100 messages per day. The plan is valid for 28 days, and it ships a free subscription of Amazon Prime.

The Rs. 449 is offering 2GB data per day for 28 days. This means that you'll get 56 days. This pack also ships Airtel Xstream benefit, Wynk Music, and Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag. It includes free online courses from Shaw Academy. Then there's a plan of Rs. 698, which ships unlimited calling, 100 messages, and 2GB data per day. This plan also ships Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium, and Rs 150 cashback. It also ships the same benefit as the earlier packs.

No doubt, this pack is a bit costly, but this plan offers benefits for 86 days, which means you will get all these for three months. This seems a really good deal if you are looking for three months' plans. These plans helped Airtel a lot, and now it has become the second operator in the country. The telecom operator has managed to garner more than a 28 percent share by the end of February 2020. This means Vodafone-Idea is now the third operator.

