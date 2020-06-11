List Of All Reliance Jio Plans That Offers 3GB Data Per Day News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has recently launched many plans that offer data, calling, and content benefits to its prepaid customers. In fact, India's largest telecom operator has launched plans that offer content from several OTT platforms.

Apart from that, the telecom operator has recently brought an offer, where it is offering free content from Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Besides, the telecom operator has increased the data limit on its plan, and now it is offering double data benefits with several plans. So, today we will give you a complete list of your plans, where it is providing 3GB data per day, and the list starts from Rs. 349 that goes up to Rs. 999.

Reliance Jio Rs. 349 Pack With 3GB Of 4G Data: Benefits And Validity

The first plan is available at Rs. 349, where it is providing 3GB data per day. Earlier, it used to offer 1.5GB data per day for 70 days, and now it is only valid for 28 days. This means Rs. 349 plan is offering 84GB data for the entire period. In addition, this plan ships Jio to Jio unlimited calling, 1,000 minutes for calling on the other networks, and 100 messages per day. It includes complimentary access to all Reliance Jio applications, such as JioNews, JioTV, JioSaavn, JioChat, Jio Browser, and many more.

Reliance Jio Rs. 401 Pack With 3GB Of 4G Data: Benefits And Validity

Another plan is available at Rs. 401, which ships 84GB + 6GB extra data for 28 days. It includes unlimited calling on the same network along with 1,000 minutes for voice calls on Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea. It also ships access to all Reliance Jio applications. This plan also provides a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth Rs. 399.

Reliance Jio Rs. 999 Pack With 3GB Of 4G Data: Benefits And Validity

Lastly, there's a plan of Rs. 999, where you get 252GB data for 84 days. The Rs. 999 also ships unlimited calling, 3,000 minutes for calling on other networks, and 100 messages per day. This plan also offers complimentary access to Jio applications.

