List Of Reliance Jio In-Flight Connectivity Packs
Reliance Jio is known for bringing new initiatives and to offer connectivity in the flight, it has announced the launch of In-Flight services for its users. Besides, the company has announced the launch of In-Flight Connectivity postpaid and prepaid plans. Notably, the In-flights plans of the company are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and Rs. 999. With in-flight connectivity plans, users will get data, calling, and messages.
However, this facility is available with Jio's 22 partners. The telecom operator has joined hands with Malindo Air, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, Singapore Airlines, SWISS, Asiana Airlines, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Egypt Air, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Euro wings, Virgin Atlantic, TAP Air Portugal, Turkish Airlines, Aer Lingus, Alitalia, Uzbekistan Airways, Air Serbia EVA Air, Kuwait Airways, Lufthansa, and Malaysia Airlines. Besides, Indigo and Vistara are also planning to implement in-flight connectivity services as the civil aviation ministry has approved the same facilities.
Reliance Jio In-Flight Packs Details
Currently, the operator is providing three plans of Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and Rs. 999. The first pack of Rs. 499 is offering 250MB of data, 100 minutes for calling, and 100 messages. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 699, where you get 500MB data, 100 minutes for calling, and 100 messages. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 999, where you get 1GB of data, 100 messages, and 100 minutes for calling. However, there is a catch. Reliance Jio is not offering incoming services, which means users are getting an incoming calling feature, but messages are free
Reliance Jio also said that this facility is only available in the partner airlines and users can check the details by clicking on the View Details page, which is available on the MyJio application. However, data speeds may change during the flight.
