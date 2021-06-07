List Of Roadblocks That Are Delaying 5G Trials In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though 5G trials have not yet started in the country, people are creating rumors about the upcoming technology. Some people even posted misleading messages on social media platforms, claiming 5G towers are the main reason behind the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

DoT has already clarified that these claims are fake and there is no relation between 5G and the second wave of COVID-19 in India. However, the roadblocks related to the 5G network do not end here as Actress Juhi Chawla recently filed a lawsuit against the upcoming networks.

The Bollywood actor raised concerns about the health hazards due to the 5G network. The Delhi Court has already dismissed the case and asked Juhi Chawal and others petitioners have to pay Rs. 20 lakh fine. In addition, the Delhi High Court said that this plea was filed for gaining publicity and it was defective.

COAI Views On Concerns Related To 5G Network

Meanwhile, COAI also said that these concerns around 5G are totally inappropriate and there are pieces of evidence, which claim that next-generation technology is safe. The industry body states that 5G will be the game changer and might help the economy.

The industry body, which represents all telecom private players said that India has very strict norms for radiation limit in the sector.

"Radiation permitted in India is one-tenth of what is accepted globally, so already our systems have taken this into account...Any notion or concern about radiation and impact is misplaced. These are fallacious fears and this always happens whenever a new technology is introduced," S P Kochhar, Director General, COAI said.

Additionally, Kochhar welcomes the court decision and said that it is the end of all rumors about 5G technology. Notably, COAI asked the Department of Telecommunication to stop spreading of false messages about the 5G network and COVID-19 cases in India.

It is worth mentioning that it is very easy to create rumors about the technology, especially the upcoming 5G networks. But still, one should not forget that 5G has been introduced in other countries and people are already enjoying the high-speed internet services, which is why we suggest that people should not believe such rumors and should wait for the networks.

