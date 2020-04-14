Mobile Internet Speed Sees Decline In March: TRAI News oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite the fact that most of the people are dependent on mobile data, TRAI has come up with a new report which claims that operators are not offering good speed. As per TRAI data, 97 percent of internet demand comes from mobile devices in the country, and it is very important that the operator should offer good speed at this point in time.

The data claims that in March alone, Airtel posted a 22.5 percent dip in its 4G download speed, while upload speed recorded a 13 percent dip. On the other hand, 2G and 3G of the operator fell by 6.2 percent megabits per second. However, this is still better than February. Notably, the telecom regulator TRAI collects this data via its MySpeed app. The data was collected from all parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Idea posted a 19 percent decline in its download speed and Vodafone registered a 16 percent dip in 4G speed. Similarly, India's number one telecom player has managed to provide only 19. 6 megabits per second speed in March. If we talk about BSNL, then the state-run telecom operator used to offer 1.8 megabits per second speed in March. It is worth mentioning that BSNL is mainly offering 3G networks in India.

The data comes at that time when all telecom companies are coming up with new strategies to help their customers, as they are working from home. The companies have launched so many plans to help users. The telcos are offering double data benefits, extended validity, and providing free talk time. However, this has affected their networks a lot.

In fact, Ookla the speed test firm has also shared that there is a decline in both mobile data speed and fixed broadband data speed. The data claims that the mobile data speed has been reduced to 10. 15 megabits per second in March and broadband speed is down by 35.98 megabits per second.

Best Mobiles in India