Just In
- 30 min ago Vivo V1965A With Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC Spotted On TENAA
-
- 43 min ago PUBG Mobile Set To Receive Cold Front Survival Mode On April 16
- 57 min ago Best Smart Bands To Buy In India Under Rs 3,000
- 2 hrs ago Government To Address Telecom Industry Issue; Might Take Call On New SIM Activation
Don't Miss
- Sports COVID-19 impact: AFC extends postponement of all football matches and competitions
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Meghalaya In April
- Movies Karan Patel, Ekta Kapoor And Others Make Anita Hassanandani’s Birthday Special; Find Out How!
- Finance Planning To Opt For New Tax Regime? Notify Your Employer Says CBDT
- News Nowhere in the game: Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt on Coronavirus testing
- Automobiles Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Offers Extended Warranty & Free Service Period Till 30th June
- Lifestyle COVID-19: Immunity Boosting Tips For Indians By Ministry Of AYUSH
- Education Top 15 Ambedkar Quotes On Education For Students
Mobile Internet Speed Sees Decline In March: TRAI
Despite the fact that most of the people are dependent on mobile data, TRAI has come up with a new report which claims that operators are not offering good speed. As per TRAI data, 97 percent of internet demand comes from mobile devices in the country, and it is very important that the operator should offer good speed at this point in time.
The data claims that in March alone, Airtel posted a 22.5 percent dip in its 4G download speed, while upload speed recorded a 13 percent dip. On the other hand, 2G and 3G of the operator fell by 6.2 percent megabits per second. However, this is still better than February. Notably, the telecom regulator TRAI collects this data via its MySpeed app. The data was collected from all parts of the country.
Meanwhile, Idea posted a 19 percent decline in its download speed and Vodafone registered a 16 percent dip in 4G speed. Similarly, India's number one telecom player has managed to provide only 19. 6 megabits per second speed in March. If we talk about BSNL, then the state-run telecom operator used to offer 1.8 megabits per second speed in March. It is worth mentioning that BSNL is mainly offering 3G networks in India.
The data comes at that time when all telecom companies are coming up with new strategies to help their customers, as they are working from home. The companies have launched so many plans to help users. The telcos are offering double data benefits, extended validity, and providing free talk time. However, this has affected their networks a lot.
In fact, Ookla the speed test firm has also shared that there is a decline in both mobile data speed and fixed broadband data speed. The data claims that the mobile data speed has been reduced to 10. 15 megabits per second in March and broadband speed is down by 35.98 megabits per second.
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
17,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
14,999
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
7,000
-
13,999
-
38,999
-
29,999
-
20,599
-
42,999
-
34,999
-
16,190
-
12,985
-
32,999