Mobile Number Portability Requests Dip By 24% In October: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

It seems that subscribers are really happy with their telecom operators, as they are not porting their mobile number now. The mobile number portability has dipped by 24 percent in October 2019, reports Economic Times.

"Industry porting dip by 24 percent month-on-month to 4.1million in October'19 compared to 5.4 million in the past month mobile number portability (MNP) churn rate dips to 0.3 percent," said ICICI Securities was quoted by the newspaper.

According to TRAI data, both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have lost only 0.1 and 02 million users in October.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has added 9.1 million customers during the same month. "RJIO's subscriber addition jumped to 9.1 million (up from 7 million in September) driven by its lucrative offering of JioPhone at throw-away prices. This addition was, however, lower than our expectation, which we attribute to the overall consumption slowdown, particularly in rural markets," said research firm Edelweiss said.

It is worth mentioning that Jio has reported these numbers after it starts charging 6 paise per minute to other networks. On the other hand, TRAI said, "Total wireless subscribers (2G, 3G, and 4G) increased from 1,173.75 million at the end of September 2019 to 1,183.40 million at the end of October 2019, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.82 percent."

The report states that all private players have now increased prices to improve their APRU, so now there are chances that they will face some problems while acquiring more users this year. On the other hand, Vodafone-Idea has lost 36.3 million users so far, from its 336.3 million users. This data was given by the company, not the TRAI because it (Vodafone-Idea) calculates its active users. Furthermore, the report said that the company is recording data for those users who are active for 90 days instead of 120 days.

Best Mobiles in India