Reliance Jio Offering 126GB Data For 84 Days At Rs. 355

Reliance Jio has already completed three years in the country, and the company has become the largest telecom operator in terms of revenue. The firm has recently made many changes in its tariff plans, but now it has come up with a new offer to increase its subscriber base in India.

The company has now launched Rs. 355 plan for its prepaid users. It includes unlimited calls to the same network and 3000 minutes to other networks. The plan also ships 1.5GB data for 84 days. This means users will get 126 GB data for the same duration. Besides, users will get 100 SMS per day. This plan also offers a cashback of Rs. 200.

However, there is a catch. The plan is specially designed for Mobikwik users. This plan is actually priced at Rs. 555, but due to the cashback of Rs. 200. This plan will cost you Rs. 355.

Reliance Jio Plans To Foray Into Mutual Funds

Apart from that, the company is likely to enter into mutual funds and other financial products this year via its digital payment platform JioMoney. JioMoney allows you to make payments, receive money, and manage finances. "Reliance Jio has been working on rolling out financial services for a few months now. We expect a launch next year," a senior executive of financial services was quoted by Mint.

According to the report, the company has been testing among its employees which would allow the telco to find any loophole if there is any. The Business Daily also states that Jio is hiring people for its mutual fund business. To recall, the company launched the Jio Payments Bank in the country in 2018. The 70/30 venture between RIL and SBI is giving a tough fight to Airtel Payments Bank and Paytm.

