MTNL Introduces New Promotional Plans In Mumbai; Offering 3GB Data Per Day News oi-Priyanka Dua

MTNL has brought new plans for its customers in Mumbai, where users are getting 3GB of data per day for 84 days. These plans are known as STV 153, STV 196, STV 259, STV 329, STV 399, STV 409, PV 1499, and STV 1298. This is the second time in recent times that the telecom operator announced packs in Mumbai.

Earlier, the operator introduced STV 329, STV 399, PV 1499, and now it has added three more packs that are priced at Rs. 153, Rs. 259, and Rs. 409. All these packs are valid for 28 days, 56 days, 84 days and offering 1GB, 2GB, and 3GB data, respectively.

List Of All New Plans Along with Their Benefit: Details

The first pack of Rs. 196 is providing 1.5GB of data per day, 100 messages, and unlimited calling for 28 days. The Rs. 329 is now offering 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 messages for 45 days.

While Rs. 399 ships 500MB data per day, 100 messages, free calling for 28 days. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 1,499 is offering 2GB data per day, 100 messages, and unlimited calling for 365 days. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 1,298, which ships 2GB data per day for only 270 days.

Apart from launching plans, another state-run telecom operator BSNL received numbering levels for Delhi and Mumbai from the Department of Telecommunication. These numbering levels will allow BSNL to operate its services in these two locations. These numbers come between '2440-2449' in Mumbai, which will benefit one lakh users. On the other hand, the wireline number levels of MTNL have been withdrawn as it is not using the same services.

Best Mobiles in India